It pains me to see so many Americans and global citizens who don’t see COVID for what it was, a test run genocide. The Pandemic Bio-Attack, was created so they could push the Vaccine, a Bio-Weapon that has killed over 50 million globally and counting. Both the Bio-Attack and Bio-Weapon, plan, rollout, and execution were managed by the Pentagon and NSA.

They following should surprise no critical thinking person:

“As HHS gears up for a massive 660-million-dose rollout while simultaneously gutting FOIA transparency and pandemic oversight, it is becoming impossible to ignore the reality that they want us dead, regardless of who is sitting in the Oval Office.”

The full article can be seen below:

The rebranding of the federal health apparatus has done nothing to change its core mission of destruction.

On August 12, 2026, the NIH, now operating under the banner of the new administration, quietly funneled $782,082 to Stanford University to advance experimental influenza formulations that are toxic by design.

This state-funded project explicitly seeks to activate TLR4, a sensitive immune receptor that the human body uses to detect bacterial endotoxins. By engineering these injections to trigger this specific pathway, researchers are intentionally inducing the same biological reaction associated with life-threatening septic shock, systemic inflammation, and catastrophic organ failure.

The fact that the NIH is pouring taxpayer money into synthetic compounds modeled after the toxic lipid A component of bacteria proves that the technocratic machine is not interested in health; it is interested in biological subjugation.

As HHS gears up for a massive 660-million-dose rollout while simultaneously gutting FOIA transparency and pandemic oversight, it is becoming impossible to ignore the reality that they want us dead, regardless of who is sitting in the Oval Office.

The faces on television rotate, but the globalist depopulation agenda marches forward without missing a beat, using the captured organs of our own government to poison the American people with the very tax dollars plundered from our families.

By Jon Fleetwood 17th October 2026

Taxpayers are financing synthetic inflammatory stimulants

An August 12, 2026, National Institutes of Health (NIH) award reveals that the federal government awarded Stanford University $782,082 to investigate experimental influenza vaccine formulations designed to activate TLR4, the same immune receptor stimulated by bacterial endotoxin (LPS).

Endotoxins are toxic bacterial components capable of triggering severe inflammation, septic shock, organ failure, and death.

The payment comes as HHS plans for 660 million “pandemic influenza” vaccine doses, renewing a contract system established before the 2009 influenza pandemic.

HHS is also planning to suspend FOIA and pandemic oversight while continuing vaccine and biodefense contracts.

Which raises questions about the Stanford endotoxin-related funding:

Why is NIH spending taxpayer money to develop injections that deliberately stimulate an endotoxin-responsive inflammatory pathway?

Who authorized this approach, who benefits, and who consented to financing it?

Will endotoxins or endotoxin-like substances be inside vaccines authorities push on the population during the next government-orchestrated pandemic response, as was the case with COVID-19 vaccines?

You can contact NIH here.

NIH’s official spending database confirms an August 12, 2026, award of $782,082 to Stanford University for “Systems Immunology of Combination Adjuvants,” a project investigating experimental immune-stimulating formulations, including compounds targeting the bacterial endotoxin-responsive TLR4 pathway. (HHS TAGGS)

NIH’s official spending database confirms an August 12, 2026, award of $782,082 to Stanford University for “Systems Immunology of Combination Adjuvants,” a project investigating experimental immune-stimulating formulations, including compounds targeting the bacterial endotoxin-responsive TLR4 pathway. (HHS TAGGS)

NIH-funded Stanford project summary identifies three experimental vaccine-adjuvant combinations designed to activate inflammatory immune pathways, including TLR4, the receptor stimulated by bacterial endotoxin. Researchers propose testing the formulations with an influenza vaccine model to guide future vaccine development and clinical studies. (NIH Project Summary)

NIH-funded Stanford project summary identifies three experimental vaccine-adjuvant combinations designed to activate inflammatory immune pathways, including TLR4, the receptor stimulated by bacterial endotoxin. Researchers propose testing the formulations with an influenza vaccine model to guide future vaccine development and clinical studies. (NIH Project Summary)

NIH Funds Three Experimental Inflammatory Formulations

Stanford’s project identifies three combinations:

T4Q: TLR4 agonist and QS-21 in liposomes.

TRAC-478: TLR4 and TLR7/8 agonists in a squalene emulsion.

T4M: TLR4 agonist and Mincle ligand on silica nanoparticles.

All three target TLR4, a receptor involved in the inflammatory response to bacterial endotoxin.

Experiments Reveal Synthetic Endotoxin-Related Compounds

A 2026 npj Vaccines study identifies INI-2002, a synthetic compound modeled on lipid A, the inflammatory component of bacterial endotoxin, as an ingredient in TRAC-478.

Researchers combined the formulation with experimental influenza proteins and documented measurable immune responses in animals.

TRAC-478 is one of the three formulations in Stanford’s newly funded project.

NIH is therefore financing further investigation of a formulation containing synthetic endotoxin-related chemistry already used to provoke experimental immune responses.

Bottom Line

The federal government is spending $782,082 to advance experimental influenza vaccine formulations designed to provoke endotoxin-responsive inflammatory signaling.

Americans are being compelled to finance this research while facing questions about inflammatory risks, future human exposure, commercial beneficiaries, and informed consent.

Many do not consent to their tax dollars funding the development of these experimental injections.

Many do not consent to receiving them.

Taxpayer funding is not public consent, and government authorization cannot override individual bodily autonomy.

This post was published by Jon Fleetwood. Support him by subscribing at Substack and following at Instagram / X / Facebook.