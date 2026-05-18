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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4d

Kakistocracy...

Appointing Kushner... his son in law.

Really the USA despite all its promise to be the nation of the free is just a nation of Freemason... a monarchy in disguise.

If we can't hold the people in power accountable to their fraud we might as well not have them at all.

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
4dEdited

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIeB8WMB8NU

15,994 views May 7, 2026 Trezti

Max Blumenthal: Israel and America elites are slowly failing.

treztiffanyyy

116 subscribers

40:47 video runtime

This video sums up the Trump and J. D. Vance entities very accurately in this video.

______

It looks like the last days to me.

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