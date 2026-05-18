JD Vance was appointed by Trump to lead the Trump administration’s anti-fraud task force, focusing heavily on rooting out alleged abuse in taxpayer-funded welfare, Medicare, and Medicaid programs. Vance has correctly characterizes fraud as “not a victimless crime,” emphasizing that it hurts American taxpayers, steals benefits from vulnerable citizens, and drives up the cost of living.

Here is the problem; the most fraudulent organization in America is the Federal Government. This does not mean Minnesota’s day care centers, and Maine’s Medicaid services are not rampant with fraud, they are, but their scale pales in comparison to the fraud in the Federal Government.

Consider Minnesota sent $67 million to fraudulent day care centers, and Maine sent $45.6 million in improper Medicaid payments for Autism services, compared to over $55 trillion missing from the Federal Government over the past few decades.

U.S. Debt & Missing Funds

This $55 trillion missing is on top of the nearly 39 trillion in debt we have accumulated, roughly $116 thousand for every citizen, and we continue to add $1 trillion more to then debt, every five months. This alone is criminal.

It is important to understand just how unimaginably massive one trillion (1,000,000,000,000) is, it is practically impossible to visualize. To put it in perspective, one trillion seconds is roughly (31,710) years. If you spent $1 at every single second, it would take you nearly (32,000) years to spend just one trillion.

According to Catherine Austin Fitts, the missing $55 trillion stem from UN-documentable Pentagon adjustments, financial crisis bailouts, and massive liquidity injections, numbers she says are so large they could build a parallel system, a global reset, and what she calls a “breakaway civilization.”

Fitts, goes on and says, it is remarkable we are still standing as a nation, it is like a body with a tape worm and the tape worm is just sucking the life out of the body…at some point the body dies.

Insider Trading

You would think this administration and Vance would focus in house on the fraud and criminal insider trading taking place in Congress, but no, to date, there has been no justice or end of this criminal conduct.

While everyday people stress over how they will afford groceries, housing, healthcare and more, many of our elected representatives are lining their pockets.

In just 2025, Congress made over $635 million in stock trades while Americans struggled.

It’s no secret that Members of Congress, who often have access to information the public doesn’t, can buy, and sell stocks. In the current 119th Congress, 202 Representatives and 56 Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, own stock. From January 3, 2025 through 12 December 2025, Members of Congress made 13,324 trades totaling a whopping $635.57 million.

Nancy Pelosi who “Absolutely DESTROYED Warren Buffett in the stock market since 2012,” barely made the top ten biggest winners (criminals) in Congress in 2025, coming in at number 8. The number 1 winner (criminal) was Senator Richard Blumenthal the Democrat Senator from CT, who had a total of 406 trades for the year bringing in a mere $79.83 million. Also included in the list of top ten was Representative McCaul, a Republican from TX, Representative Khanna a Democrat from CA, and Senator McCormick a Republican from PA.

Trump & Corruption

“In the first six weeks of the Trump presidency, Trump and Elon Musk and their billionaire friends have engaged in a stunning rampage of open public corruption,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “It’s not fundamentally different than what happened in Russia. These are efforts to steal from the American people to enrich themselves. And their strategy is to do it all out in the open, to do it at such a dizzying pace that the country just gets overwhelmed or anesthetized or dulled into a sense that we just all have to accept the corruption – or, maybe more charitably, that this is just how government works, that government is just corrupt, and so the fact that it’s happening out in the open instead of happening secretly, well, it’s really nothing new.”

Here is how Senator Chris Van Hollen explained it:

“Today I want to zero in on just one piece of it here at home, and that is the Trump and Melania meme coins. These are the coins that Trump sold to retail investors, and he’s pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars from those sales, even as retail investors have lost billions on the Trump and Melania meme coins. And here’s the catch. Whether the value of these coins goes up or down, Trump makes money. In other words, the value of it could collapse entirely, but it’s the trades. And so what Donald Trump has been doing is trying to pump trades, because every time a trade is made, Donald Trump pockets a little bit of your money. He’s won hundreds of millions of dollars, even as people who trusted in him have lost billions.”

According to Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, this is the way it has always been. Donald’s corruption is well documented and has been for decades. No matter how many bankruptcies he declared, it was his investors who lost money. He always came out on top.

Currently, one of his most lucrative schemes is his personal meme coin. Since its launch, Donald has made over $200 million from it, while everyday Americans who invested in it have lost billions.

Before the Trump meme coins, before the Trump Bibles, before the Trump gold sneakers, there was Trump steak and Trump vodka, Trump water, Trump University, Trump Airlines, and Trump Mortgage. Each one was launched with ridiculous amounts of fanfare. Each one went bankrupt. In the case of Trump University, it was sued and had to pay $25 million.

What is different now is that Donald is in the Oval Office. When a sitting president sells a product, the buyer is not just a customer. The buyer is potentially an investor. Selling products not only violates the Emoluments Clause, it also gives him a massive platform from which to sell those products, which in turn constitutes an unfair advantage. It is also highly unusual. The number of retail goods all previous presidents combined marketed to the American people is zero.

Summary

While Vance, as a member of the most corrupt administration in history, puts on a spectacle as if he is committed to addressing fraud, he has not bothered to seek the $55 trillion missing from the budget over two decades, the insider trading of the Members of Congress and Trump robbing the American citizens’ blind.

It brings me no joy to share how rotten to the core our government and those occupying the offices within have become, but it is essential if we wish for justice, which only truth and transparency can bring.

In addition to all this fraud and corruption led by our Federal Government, we are now living through the greatest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the billionaire class. Analysts point to staggering wealth concentration metrics, noting that the top 1% holds roughly 31.7% of all U.S. wealth—a share that eclipses the combined wealth of the bottom 90%.

This is all part of the much bigger and evil agenda of the Satanic Pedophile Globalists (SPGs) that are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis (aka Illuminati, Masons, and Mystery Schools). They seek a New World Order where they eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half, that will serve them, they consider the ruling class.

This will be hard to pull off unless they can get rid of the Middle Class, those with long-term good paying jobs, who have a bit of financial freedom and will fight to maintain it. The peasants, they learned historically would not put up a fight, but the Middle Class would.

All this corruption, transfer of wealth, and robbing of the Middle Class is deliberate. The goal of the SPGs is to destroy industries, eliminate jobs through AI and to make sure those in the Middle Class never has full time employment again, and this is how they plan on doing it.

God help us to allow truth and justice to prevail!