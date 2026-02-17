Disclaimer: I hope to provide truths in a world full of lies, because I am certain the truth will set us free and ensure freedom here and around the globe. Because there is so much censorship and suppression of the truth, if you like the Stack, please share far and wide. I will not charge for my time, research, and Stacks but if you are able/willing to support this cause, your support is welcomed and appreciated. God Bless!

There is an evil in our midst, most all critical thinkers have recognized for years if not decades or more, and for anyone still in doubt, look no further than the Epstein Files.

As has been reported on, Trump and his cronies, those in the billionaire class and at the top of banking, politics, industry, entertainment, media, education, and healthcare are all members of the same club, and sadly most all are Satanic, Globalist, Pedophiles pushing for the evil and dystopian New World Order.

I know it has been reported that Bondi said if we prosecute everyone guilty of heinous crimes in the Epstein Files, the entire system would crash, but I cannot confirm that. Regardless, no truer words have been spoken, and if this system that is rotten to the core has to collapse, so we can rebuild it to be a system where the Constitution is revered, supported, and defended, and truth, freedom and justice prevail, so be it.

It is paramount that truth triumphs and justice is delivered swiftly, severely, and sweepingly!

This will only happen when enough of the people wake up to the evil enemy before us and demand justice. This is especially true for those in elected office at all levels, in our government agencies and in the Military who gave an Oath along with those in Law Enforcement!

This is what the Oath is all about, supporting and defending our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, not being part of the club and avoiding risk to support a cushy government job.

We have seen the evil enemy and they are in the wire, deep in the wire, and if you need more proof, see below!

John Gleason | Everyone needs to be reminded that

“THEY’RE ALL A BUNCH OF SICK F*CKS!”

~ Vermont US Representative Becca Balint during an interview shortly after reviewing more, unreleased Epstein files.

https://www.reddit.com/r/vermont/comments/1r0xx7i/vermont_us_representative_becca_balint_being/

A limousine driver in the Dallas / Fort Worth area reported about a time he picked up Trump in 1995 and overheard him on a cell phone. Trump continually stated the name “Jeffrey” while on the phone and made reference to “abusing some girl.” The driver later was talking to a different passenger, a girl, who sated “he raped me.” “Donald J Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.” The driver had advised her to call the police, the girl stated, “I can’t they will kill me.” On Christmas Day the girl stated she had in fact called the police about what she and the driver had talked about. It was later learned that the girl “was found dead and noted she was found with her head “blown off” in Kiefer, OK. Officers on the scene and --- stated there was no way it was a suicide. Corner said it was a suicide.”

Cristina | 12/23 - Trump in the New Files Released.

“Donald Trump was not only friends with Jeffrey Epstein, he knew exactly what was going on, and Mar-a-Lago, his own property, is where children were being taken from which they were trafficked and raped.”

~ New Mexico US Representative Melani Stansbury.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1326471309174708

Unknown Victim in the Epstein Files stated the following: “I talked to him [NYPD FBI Sex Trafficking Task Force Agent] for about 20 or 30 minutes about my being sex trafficked by my uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984 while I was 13 and pregnant. I told him some other important information about other high profile individuals involved in my sex trafficking and the murder and disposal of my newborn daughter because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this sex trafficking ordeal.” Further, into the report, they forgot to redact Trump’s name, where it is written, “He [Donald J. Trump] participated regularly in paying money to force me to ------ with him and he was present when my uncle murdered my newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan.”

Ed Choi | File ending in 25010 on page 90 of batch 8 of the files

“Donald Trump, the president, had parties at Mar a Lago, called “calendar girls” Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off. He measured the children’s vulva and vagina by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness. The guests were elder men and included Elon Musk, Don Jr. Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were there. Attorney Allan Dershowitz was also there with Attorney Bob Shapiro. We were taken in rooms, forced to give oral sex to Donald J Trump. Forced to allow them to penetrate us. I was 13 years old when Donald Trump raped me.”

Further, in the files is this “Complainant reported participating in orgies and some girls went missing, rumored to be murdered and buried at the facility. Complainant reported being threatened by Trump’s then head of security, that if she ever talked of what went on there or who she saw, [s]he would end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other cunts.”

In an additional report in the files is this, “Complainant claims to have video of high-profile sex parties, dealings with cartels, and having witnessed Robin Leach strangle a young girl to death at a party.”

NEWSGIRLS | BREAKING NEWS: DOJ releases graphic, disturbing new

“Caller reported that in 1987 a friend (Victim 1) was out drinking and ended up at Trump Plaza. Victim 1 saw Donald Trump and wanted to meet him. An unknown man approached her and offered to introduce her to Trump. The unknown man gave Victim 1 a drink and Victim 1 woke up naked and sore with $300 on the bed. Victim 1 didn’t remember how she got to the room. She remembered seeing “a flash” of Trump’s face. Victim 1 called the caller, and told her she thought she had been raped. Victim 1 did not got to a hospital or have a rape kit performed because she didn’t think anyone would believe her especially since she was drunk.”

Photos of some of the victims in the Epstein Files look to be of young girls between 8-10 years old.

Bruce Leeroix | ShoNuff!!! 🇺🇲 Jamie Raskin Reveals Trump's Name

Maryland US Representative Jamie Raskin revealed that President Donald Trump’s name appears in the unredacted Epstein files “more than a million times.” Additionally, Raskin blasted the “tons of completely unnecessary redactions” in the latest batch of Epstein-related documents. Among them, Raskin said, was an email that contradicted Trump’s claims that he had broken off his friendship with Epstein and kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago, a story that the president has repeated in denying any recent association with Epstein. “Trump is paraphrased and quoted as saying, ‘No, Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and no, we never asked him to leave.’”

https://www.axios.com/2026/02/10/trump-epstein-files-jamie-raskin-unredacted

Rep. Raskin additionally reported that if you spend any real time with these files you will see references to; 17 year old girls, 16 year old girls, 14 year old girls, 11 year old girls, 10 year old girls, and I saw a reference today to a 9 year old girl.” “In order to make progress on criminal investigation and prosecution and some kind of social redemption - We need to listen to the survivors”

Farrukh | Rep. Jamie Raskin, "Donald Trump's name is all over the

In the Epstein Files, Trump is on the flight logs going to Epstein’s Island at least eight times.

Ethan Levins | Trump is in EVERYTHING



Pam Bond commits perjury, says, “There is no evidence, that Donald Trump has committed a crime,” Rep Lieu corrects her and says, “There is ample evidence in the Epstein Files [Trump has committed a crime],” a small fraction of the evidence is found in this article.

Jus Mo Politics | Got'em‼️This is proof that Donald Trump is a

“Donald Trump issued a statement…that said to all of you, you Republicans here in this chamber, that if you sign that discharge petition, he will count it is a hostile act. That’s right, the United States President is threatening members of his own party in this chamber from signing a petition that will release the full unredacted Epstein Files. So my question is what are they hiding, who are they protecting, and why are our colleagues failing to have a back bone?”

~ Rep. Stansbury

@sry_ntsry | Trump is threatening republicans in congress stating

Trump said in testimony regarding the E. Jean Caroll sexual assault case, “That’s what she said I did to her, she fainted with great emotion, she actually indicated that she loved it, ok, she loved it…I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she, it was very sexy to be raped, didn’t she say that?” A woman off camera taking the testimony interrupts and says, “So Sir, I just want to confirm, it’s your testimony that E. Jean Caroll said she loved being sexually assaulted by you?” Trump responds, “Well based on her interview with Anderson Cooper.”

Union County Oregon | Trump is an embarrassment.

Newly unsealed court documents include past claims by Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome alleging that Jeffrey Epstein kept videos of sexual encounters involving Donald Trump and multiple women he allegedly supplied. The claims appear in emails Ransome sent in 2016 to journalist Maureen Callahan, then with The New York Post. In the messages, Ransome said a friend of hers had sex with Trump, as well as Bill Clinton and Virgin founder Richard Branson, and claimed Epstein recorded the encounters.

Heath Lovel | DONALD TRUMP: UNSEALED COURT DOCUMENTS

Newly unsealed



Newly uns…

California US Representative, Ted Lieu reported that Donald Trump appears thousands of times in the documents, which allegedly contain “highly disturbing” accusations of Trump raping children and threatening to kill them. Lieu urged media scrutiny and criticized the DoJ for downplaying Epstein ties.

DaMon Cortez | In a fiery press conference clip shared by C-SPAN

An English Reporter asked Rep Stansbury, “The Epstein Files could possibly bring down a British Prime Minister, why do you think that is happening there but it is hardly politically hurting an American President?” Rep Stansbury replied with the following, “I think it is important to note that right now the Congress is controlled by Donald Trump’s allies. Our Speaker of this house preferred to keep the House of Representatives shut for more than 40 days so that we could not advance the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He is being actively shielded by members of his own party, where as in other countries including the UK, Members of Parliament are demanding accountability and that is why our plea is to the American people we need to hold these people accountable and my message to Donald Trump is we’re coming for you.”

Channel 4 News | Democrats claim accountability in the Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein who says he was Donald Trump’s “closest friend for 10 years,” in a audio recording, also said, “He [Trump] tells everyone what they want to hear … he’s a horrible human being, who does nasty things to his best friends and best friends wives.”

WatchMojo | Jeffrey Epstein was Donald Trump's "closest friend

Trump says if you are not guilty of a crime, then why do you need to take the Fifth Amendment? Epstein took the Fifth Amendment when asked if he and Trump ever spent time together with underage girls.

Anything Goes Podcast | PART 1:

Everything he says and lies about

Everything he says and lies abo…

“The reason the FBI wouldn’t let the Epstein client list come out in court is because if they did, their blackmail would no longer be useful, and the CIA would lose control over all the powerful people they spent decades setting up.”

~ Julian Assange

Sascha Riley, a decorated Iraq war veteran conducted an interview with Lisa Noelle Voldeng an investigative journalist of sorts and creator of the popular newsletter, Outlaws of Chivalry. In the interview Lisa asked questions about the times when he was sexually abused as a child and who the perpetrators were. Sascha states he is willing to testify against pedophilia perpetrators to include Donald J. Trump, Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham and Clarence Thomas. Please see audio recordings A-F and Part 2 section “a bullet of case background”, for more detail.

Let us pray for truth, transparency, and justice that is swift, severe, and sweeping. If the house comes down while repairing the rotten foundation, it was a necessity to ensure a more perfect structure and union.

Fear nothing, pray with purpose and seek, share, and promote the truth like your life depends upon it, for it does!

God Help Us!