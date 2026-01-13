Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, full statement on the US being the “most lawless country in the world” can be seen by clicking here.

The Mystery Map (1934) of The American Technate, contained in the Technocracy Study Course, written by Scott and Hubbert in 1934. It just appeared with no comments as to how it could be achieved according to the global expert on technocracy and trans-humanism, Patrick Wood.

Patrick Wood in a previous article, shared four stunning, earth-shaking announcements in rapid succession from Trump that would support the creation of this map and the escalation of World War III:

Trump offers to buy Greenland but doesn’t rule out force to get it .

Trump says that the U.S. is going to reclaim the Panama Canal from the Chinese and Panama, and again, he doesn’t rule out force to get it .

Trump states intent to make Canada into the 51st state .

Trump announced a name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

These actions all support the creation of this map, and military force is clearly intended, that is why Trump just bumped up the Defense Budget to $1.5 trillion, almost double the budget from the previous year. The Club of Rome, another Satanic Globalist think tank has a similar map. Again, the Satanic Globalists wish to create a New World Order (NWO) with a one-world government and one-world religion - Satanism, but only after they eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half to serve them, the ruling class.

Consider what happened in Venezuela with the capture of Maduro and his wife. Trump says the U.S. will run Venezuela and that U.S. oversight could last for years. Like a cheap novel or game of Risk, the NWO unfolds in front of us and the map above has it’s first territory added, Canada, Mexico, Greenland, get ready.

Side note, just like 9-11, the Butler, PA event, Charlie Kirk event, etc. the abduction of Maduro and his wife from Venezuela, it was most certainly, coordinated with Maduro himself and orchestrated accordingly, none of it was organic or as they report. These Satanic Globalists have no integrity or credibility, they are also control freaks, that’s why they are committed to building a control grid for every single American and global citizen and eliminate free will.

“Historically, fundamental sociopolitical and economic change on a global scale, as is required by the “Great Reset,” has only been possible through world war.”

~ David Hughes, PhD

As I have written previously, the briefing to senior ranking military members in Quantico, VA on 20 September 2025, was a call to war, first against the domestic resistance that will not support this administration’s unconstitutional actions, and secondly, against foreign adversaries that will interfere with the unfolding of the dystopian NWO.

Consider the following statement by Trump:

“These service members are following in a great and historic military tradition from protecting frontier communities to chasing outlaws and bandits in the Wild West, our history is full with military heroes who took on all enemies foreign and DOMESTIC. You know that phrase very well, that’s what the Oath says foreign and DOMESTIC. Well we also have DOMESTIC. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Grover Cleveland, George Bush, and others all used the armed forces to keep DOMESTIC order and peace.”

Trump said the quiet parts out-load. However, it should be clear to anyone paying attention to what is going on. The issue is never the issue when you are dealing with a government rotten to the core and committed to the oppressive NWO.

If you need further confirmation, please see what else Trump said:

“Last month I signed an Executive Order (EO) to provide training for a Quick Reaction Force that can help quell civil disturbances. This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it is the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control…”

Just weeks later on 25 October, 2025, JD Vance at Ole Miss forced in this message, which is another call to war:

“Part of America First, is ensuring that we never ask you to go and do the American peoples business unless it is in the interest of the USA.”

This is a clear dog whistle; veterans get ready, this administration is going to ask you to go to war against anyone getting in the way of the NWO, to include Americans at home protesting the wars!

Then like clockwork, this news came out pertaining to the National Guard:

“The Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to complete civil unrest mission training over the next several months, an indication that the Trump administration’s effort to send uniformed military forces into urban centers - once reserved for extraordinary emergencies - could become the norm.”

Currently, Trump, the Administration and Corporate Media are working full time to get us into a full scale war with Iran. They are pushing more false narratives to upset the people and get them to support this war. At this time, we must beware of a false flag attack carried out by our own government but blamed on the Iranians to ensure war. This is what they do, just look at 9-11 and the cascading conflicts that followed.

We must never forget that it was our actions, by installing the Shah in Iran, that is responsible for the theocracy leading the country today. Additionally, we must remember what Wesley Clark reported just a few days after 9-11, 2001, that there was a plan in place to do regime change in seven countries, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon, Libya and Iran. All have had regime change minus Iran, and the Satanic Globalists are trying to build the case now to add Iran to the list.

The regime changes were/are sought to remake the Middle East in order to support the Greater Israel Project and the NWO.

A short video on the matter can be found by clicking here.

Dr. Henry Makow made it clear, “Trump was s-elected to rebuild American patriotism so that goyim will gladly become cannon fodder once again. A false flag will arouse their patriotic zeal.”

In conjunction with Dr. Makow’s statement author Paul Manning stated the following, “The Purpose of war in general is to kill the non-Masonic Jewish and goy patriots, degrade & demoralize humanity, increase debt and consolidate power in bankers’ hands.”

The honorable General Smedley Butler made clear almost a century ago, War is a Racket! Always has been always will be. Wars benefit the very few; the bankers, politicians & industry heads, at the expense of the very many through the loss of life, loved ones, property, health…etc. And don’t think for a second war won’t find its way home!

General Butler was one of the most courageous warriors on the battlefield and was even more so after his retirement, when he went after the most powerful group of people in the world, the Sabbatean Globalists aka Satanic Globalists.

These same Satanic Globalists have advanced and today saturate most all the key positions of power and influence to include our White House and most of the House of Representatives.

As the United States War Machine shifts into the next gear, do not buy off on the lies of the Great Deceiver, Trump, suggesting the escalation of World War III is justified or for freedom, it is not and it is another lie!

Remember the Satanic Globalists would like to see a significant decrease in the population, COVID was just a test run genocide that has killed 50 million globally to date. Imagine what could happen in World War III when our own government behind COVID decides to drop bombs on our own people instead of needles.

Let us remember the great legacy of General Butler when he made clear, WAR IS A RACKET and this time the goal is more than just money, it’s for a dystopian new world order in the vein of hell on earth!

To truth and transparency to which the enemy cannot survive.

God help us.