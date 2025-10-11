I. COVID-19 “Vaccine”: Trump used Operation Warp Speed, to quickly get out a “vaccine” for the COVID-19 Virus and then encouraged everyone to get it, even though there was/is extensive evidence that the “vaccine” is a bio-weapon and kills.

II. Pfizer: Trump and RFK Jr, partnered with Pfizer and the company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, to make “vaccines,” like the COVID-19 “vaccine” more affordable and easier to get.

III. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC’s): Trump pledged to ban CBDCs, but instead pushed the GENIUS Act, with “Stablecoin” a digital, programmable currency, to replace cash, and have every financial transaction monitored. The only difference between “Stablecoin” and a CBDC, is that it would be monitored by a private company and not the Central Banks. In other words, there is no difference.

IV. Digital ID: Presidential candidate Trump stated one of his goals was to create a Digital ID. He went on and said, “We will finally complete the biometrics entry exit visa tracking system, which we need desperately … In my administration, we will make sure that this system is in place and I will tell you it will be on land, it will be on sea, it will be in air. We will have a proper tracking system [Digital ID].” We are seeing new testimony in Congress saying the right kind of digital ID will save the federal government $1 trillion a year in expenses. The brilliant Catherine Austin Fitts, has made it clear, “The greatest immediate danger is digital ID, for this is base needed for the New World Order (NWO).”

V. Tariffs: Trump said he was going to use tariffs to improve trade agreements with other countries, but then threatened to impose harsher tariffs on Columbia, if they did not share their population’s biometric data. Shortly afterwards, the Statement of Intent for Biometric Cooperation was drafted between the U.S. and Columbia, in order to get the data. Then Kristy Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, upon returning from a trip to Mexico, made it clear, that she met with Mexican President Sheinbaum about sharing biometric data, in exchange for ending tariffs. This sounds more like the UN goal to get the entire world on digital IDs by the year 2030, which is also a stated part of the sustainable 2030 agenda, aka NWO.

VI. Freedom Cities: Trump proposes “Freedom Cities.” These cities would fit people into 0.5% of the land currently used for the same number of people. It turns out Freedom Cities, is just another name for the dystopian Smart Cities, and 15 Minute Cities addressed in Agenda 21, which pushes the NWO where people are concentrated, controlled, and monitored in a very small area. Another term used for these cities is a high-tech Indian Reservation or Digital Concentration Camp by the brilliant Catherine Austin Fitts.

VII. Canada, 51st State: Trump has repeatedly pushed Canada to become the 51st State. If this were to happen, it would align with the NWO think tank, Club of Rome, map of the world with 10 Regions. This proposal by Trump is not to benefit Canada but to push us one-step closer to the NWO, by eliminating borders and countries in favor of much larger regions to be controlled by a one-world government.

VIII. AI: Trump recently paid Palantir, a massive and powerful AI database company, a $1B contract to build a surveillance database on every single American. The writing is on the wall with Palantir being officially “tapped” to not only make a database for the IRS, which we were totally LIED to about being “dismantled”, but our own MASSIVE digital prison is being constructed right in front of our eyes. Palantir is not a tech company. It is a surveillance machine born inside the CIA, funded through In-Q-Tel, and run by Peter Thiel — a billionaire data oligarch who openly brags about crushing right-wing populist movements in Europe with his software. Thiel is also his is the same guy who groomed the character of JD Vance and is using him to continue pushing the NWO.

IX. Gaza: Trump says he should be given the Noble Peace Prize for securing a peace deal in Israel and Gaza, and escalating wars in Iran and Russia. Additionally, Trump has stated, the US will take over and redevelop Gaza, turning it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” How convenient to secure peace now at this time, after Gaza has been completely demolished. In the 1980s, Netanyahu became good friends with two developers, Fred Trump, Donald’s father, and Charles Kushner, the father of Donald’s son-in-law, Jared, all Sabbatean Globalists. In 2024, Netanyahu presented a vision of Gaza 2035, a futuristic city that has been discussed openly by Trump, Netanyahu, and Jared for years and now the time has come to start building it. Not to mention, the only way October 7 could have happened, is if it was allowed. By doing so, it allowed Israel cover from the global community to conduct genocide and destroy Gaza. See how that works? This is the cunning evil we are dealing with.

X. Genocide: Trump has claimed to be the President of Peace, but he stood by and provided weapons and resources to Israel to conduct a genocide in Gaza, for what appears to be for real estate and making the “Riviera of the Middle East.” How is supporting Genocide going to MAGA?

XI. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock: Fink, a Sabbatean Globalist, has been leading the NWO agenda, and in August 2025, he became the interim Chairman of the World Economic Forum, the lead think tank behind the NWO. To make matters worse, not only are he and Trump very good friends, Fink manages Trump’s money, and Trump considered him for the Secretary of Commerce appointment. Exactly how is Trump going to MAGA if he is in bed with Fink and the NWO?

XII. Howard Lutnick: Trump was originally looking to make Larry Fink the Commerce Secretary, but likely, because of the push back, he went with Lutnick, another Sabbatean Globalist. Please note, Lutnick was good friends with Epstein and he bought a townhouse in Manhattan next door to Epstein in 1998. The circle of Sabbatean Globalists is not as big as you think. In addition, Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald at the time of 9-11, along with Larry Silverstein, a Sabbatean Globalist and lucky owner of the World Trade Center, both coincidently missed work on 9-11. Missing work for both of them was a very rare occurrence. On top of Silverstein and Lutnick missing work that day in the Towers, there are multiple reports that over 4,000 Ashkenazi’s, most of which are Sabbatean Globalists, also missed work that day in both the Towers and the Pentagon. Have you ever seen so many coincidences?

XIII. Cancer mRNA Vaccines using Artificial Intelligence (AI): Trump, during his first meeting in the Oval Office on his second term, had Oracle founder Larry Ellison, a Sabbatean Globalist talk about the massive AI infrastructure project dubbed Stargate. Ellison went on and said Stargate will help fuel the development of an mRNA cancer vaccine. Trump bragged about the project being “the largest AI infrastructure project, by far, in history.” Dr. Bhakdi and many others have stated mRNA vaccines are the greatest danger and threat to humanity.

XIV. Stargate: Is the plan to build a massive $500 billion dollar AI database in the U.S. and around the world eventually. Larry Ellison, in discussing Stargate, talked about collecting everyone’s medical records, using AI to understand patients and provide guidance to doctors. This government is the same one behind COVID, let that sink in. In 1994, there was a movie called Stargate about an alien who uses a portal to take over human bodies to live forever and enslave humanity. I am sure this is just a coincidence.

XV. Epstein Files: Trump was good friends with Epstein, and said himself, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” this was back in 2002 for the New York magazine. Trump went on and said, “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” We now know Sadie Gurman, Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey, and Alex Leary of the Wall Street Journal dropped a story reporting that Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy informed Trump in May that his name appeared “multiple times” in the Epstein files. After this, he had his administration, Bondi, Patel and Bongino, all come out and say Epstein had no client list and blackmailed no one. We know this to be a complete lie based on already released reports. Epstein’s job was to blackmail the most powerful and wealthy people in the world, to support a nefarious NWO agenda, he was good at his job, which was not very difficult. Are we to believe Trump was not in the files when he has lied about verified facts on the case?

XVI. 9-11 Lies: Trump along with every rational person knows that 9-11 was an inside job and the data is overwhelming, that it was not the result of 19 Saudis and Osama Bin Laden. It was a well-crafted and orchestrated event to bring on cascading wars to remake the Middle East, grow the defense budget, and instill the Patriot Act giving the government the freedom to spy on us at will. If Trump will lie about 9-11, the COVID Bio-Weapon attack and Epstein, there is nothing he will not lie about.

XVII. Big Beautiful Bill (BBB): Trump pushed the Big Beautiful Bill as if it was going to MAGA, but in the end, it was the equivalent of Build Back Better (BBB) the slogan Biden used in the 2020 campaign. It is important to note the slogan was not developed by Biden, but Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, and promoted by Sabbatean Globalists around the world. Let that sink in for a minute. Both BBB agendas were designed to explode our debt, crush our economy, and facilitate the transition to CBDCs, essential for the completion of the evil dystopian surveillance state and NWO. It is undeniable, Biden is a traitor, and instead of Trump holding him accountable, he covered for him. America can survive fools, but not traitors.

XVIII. COVID-19 Virus: Trump assigned Robert F. Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr) as his Secretary of Health and Human Services apparently for his stance on the COVID Virus, where he claimed, “we were lied to about everything around COVID.” RFK Jr additionally, stated “COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately … COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews [Sabbatean Globalists] and Chinese [The race the Sabbatean Globalists want to use as servants].

XIX. Golden Dome: Trump said he wants Congress to fund the Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield to protect our homeland. However, after further review it appears to be Skynet in disguise, a global surveillance and control system. It is the internet of things, and everything is connected in an immaculate mesh constellation, phones, wearables, computers, TVs, cameras, etc. all for control over the people. Could this system be used against our own population? Absolutely, and we should not forget the speech Trump gave in Quantico, which was a call to war, predominately on Americans that resist tyranny!

XX. Day 264: Today is Trump’s 264th Day in office. To date there have been no arrests on traitors like Biden, Obama and Hillary. No arrests on genocidal maniacs like Fauci and Gates, and now Trump, his DoJ & FBI are protecting Satanists and Pedophiles, in our government, blackmailed by Epstein! If we don’t address Treason, Genocide and Satanic Pedophiles, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. Prove me wrong - I’ll wait.

XXI. DOGE: Trump and Musk bragged about all the savings they would make with DOGE, but sadly, they lied. Currently, none of the cuts will stick, because none of the cuts were voted into law, they are and remain Executive Orders. Instead of trying to find out where fraud was taking place and stopping it, DOGE gathered Social Security data, IRS data, and the Treasury payment data. This data provides everything needed to build a social credit system to enforce control against the American people and lock them down with both enforcement and social credit. Can you say, been played, very bad?

XXII. MAGA: Trump and the Sabbatean Globalists like to mock the people they are manipulating. Perhaps this is the reason Trump has never mentioned that MAGA or MAGUS is also the highest rank in the Church of Satan, or that MAGA in Japanese means wickedness and evil. In Nigerian slang, MAGA means fraud victim, idiot, or easily fooled. I think it is clear, and it brings me no joy in saying, but MAGA will go down as the biggest con in the history of America! Please prove me wrong, I do not want to be right, but will not live a lie out of fear or convenience.

Regards for the typo in the title on the top of the page, the complete title is below:

Trump is the Greatest President Ever for the Sabbatean Globalists Driving the New World Order!

End Note:

Trump, a Sabbatean Globalist, is the greatest president for bringing in the New World Order (NWO) through an OMNIWAR, a stealth war using every conceivable domain, to enslave humanity.

In the NWO, AI and technology will take over most jobs and will create a “useless class” of people that are no longer needed. Because many people will fall into the “useless class,” many will be eliminated through a culling of the herd, and the humanity that remains, will be enslaved.

It is important to note, that one of the best ways to lower the population in a covert manner with plausible deniability is through vaccines for an orchestrated pandemic like COVID-19 or false flag bio-terror attack.

It’s important to understand, that both parties are working together in the form of the Uni-Party. The Democrats are taking the most destructive political actions deliberately. They are not dumb, but by doing so, they are driving everyone into the arms of Trump and Trump is delivering all of us to the NWO.

I only listed 22 bullets above, but I could have gone on for pages.

Anyone that does not see Trump for what he is, a Sabbatean Globalist, is an accomplice to the destruction of life, liberty and our ability to pursue happiness in America and around the globe!

Time for the Great Awakening!

Pray with purpose, fear nothing, and fight by sharing the truth as if your life depends upon it, because it does!

Get Some!