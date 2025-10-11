ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheri's avatar
Sheri
14h

Numeral XX says it all…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
1h

Great summary Larry. Well done as usual. It's sad that people still can't see, even when presented with glaring, in your face, irrefutable evidence. But alas, they don't yet see the evil that surrounds them and have been sold archetypes their whole lives on the big screen. They have bought the fake good guy, MAGA savior archetype, hook-line-and-sinker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture