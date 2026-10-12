ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

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Larry Kaifesh's avatar
Larry Kaifesh
3d

Perhaps but we all need to do something in the mean time.

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Judy Wilson's avatar
Judy Wilson
3d

Outstandingly written Sir! Thank you for taking the time to put it all in writing! I want to share this with many people! God help us put a stop to all this government corruption and their work on bringing in the NWO!

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