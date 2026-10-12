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Yuri Bezmenov said it best in his 1984 interview with G. Edward Griffin when he talked about demoralization, explaining that once a person or society is fully demoralized, exposing them to the truth no longer works. He went on and said that a demoralized person cannot logically assess true information, authentic proof, documents, or pictures. They have a loss of reality and even when confronted with undeniable facts, a person who has undergone this process rejects them because their perception of reality has been inverted.

Demoralization is the first of four steps of Subversion, a systematic attempt to weaken, undermine, or overthrow an established authority, government, Constitution, or political system, typically from within.

This is what is happening today. The satanic pedophile globalist technocrats, predominately Zionist Ashkenazis, have infiltrated and saturated our government and positions of power and are working diligently to destroy America in order to usher in the evil and dystopian New World Order (NWO).

Want confirmation, consider even at this time with reams of data confirming we have been lied to about the Epstein Files, the COVID Pandemic Bio-Attack / Bio-Weapon Jab, 9-11 and moon landing, people are still believing the false narratives pushed by Trump, the Government and Corporate media.

Trump Accounts

Last week, Trump was touting the Trump Accounts as something that will benefit the children. That is funny. Talk to any honest market insider and they will tell you, the stock market is legalized stealing. Yes, people can make a lot of money in the market and do, they just happen to be, predominately the insiders / Epstein Billionaire Class of which Trump is a key member.

The theft is in our face with high-frequency traders using supercomputers to front-run retail investors, corporate executives rake in millions right before bad news hits, and lawmakers are actively trading stocks in industries they regulate becoming instant millionaires.

Trump, himself is actively trading stocks while his administration makes decisions that can move the markets. In July alone, Trump made more than 1,000 stock purchases and sales worth between $79 million and $270 million, including trades in Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle and Costco. Unlike recent presidents, Trump has not placed his assets in a blind trust. His financial disclosures show roughly 30,000 securities transactions since returning to the White House and that number is growing daily.

We know already from the Economic Policy Institute they believe the Trump Accounts will disproportionately benefit high-income families and corporate donors rather than resolving systemic child poverty.

Consider what happened during the Pentagon and NSA Bio-Attack COVID Pandemic, where according to Oxfam International, it created 573 new billionaires globally, which translates to roughly one new billionaire every 30 hours. At the same time, the Pentagon and NSA Bio-Attack COVID Pandemic caused a massive increase in global extreme poverty, pushing roughly 71 million to 97 million people into extreme poverty in 2020 alone (at the $1.90/day baseline). See how this works?

Thom Hartman believes, Trump Accounts are just a ruse to complete a digital master file on Americans to help implement social credit scores. If you don’t behave, you don’t get your money. We know this is what they implemented in China, which is the prototype government for those pushing the NWO. As he says, “For over ninety years Americans fought to keep the government from building one master file on each of us. This week Trump and Scott Bessent started one for every child in the country...”

Catherine Rampell reports that Trump with these accounts is helping rich donors offload overvalued stocks onto children, who are forced to hold the stocks for five years whether they want to or not.

Violet News says, “CRITICS WARN TRUMP ACCOUNTS ARE ANOTHER GRIFT.”

Melissa Corrigan, makes clear, “Oh, and to manage the fund, you have to DOWNLOAD A F\/CKING TRUMP APP ONTO YOUR DEVICE. LOL no. Absolutely not.” What could possibly go wrong?

Lies of Trump the Miscreant

Trump has lied on virtually every critical issue, because he, as one of the satanic pedophile globalist technocrats, which are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis, cannot survive the truth. Consider the following:

- He lied saying he would release the Epstein Files during the campaign, and once installed in office, called them a Democrat Hoax.

- He lied and said he would address affordability during the campaign, and once installed in office, called the term a Democrat scam.

- He lied and said he would start no new wars during the campaign but at the beginning of his second year in office, started a war with Iran that he will certainly escalate.

- He lied and said he would end the war in Ukraine on day one if he is elected. He has been in office for over 630 days and there is no end in sight.

- He lied and said the White House Bunker / Data Center / Ball Room would not use one penny of taxpayer funds, turns out it will cost approximately one billion taxpayer dollars.

- He lied and said he would be sending out $5,000 DOGE checks, they have not come.

- He lied and said he would be sending out $2,000 tariff checks, they have not come.

- He lied and said he would be sending $200 prescription drug cards, they have not come.

- He proposed giving a $5,000 baby bonus checks, they have not come.

- He bribed voters with a lie saying he would give them $5,000 checks, if Republicans are reelected. This is a violation of federal law and no checks will come.

Anyone thinking the Trump Accounts will benefit children and not Trump and the government is out of their damn mind.

Duplicitous Deception by Trump the Miscreant

- Trump, self-identified himself as the President of Peace while bombing Iran, bombing Russia through his Ukraine proxy all while facilitating a genocide in Gaza.

- Trump goes after Maduro and says it is about stopping drugs coming into the country, but then pardons former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted in the U.S. of helping smuggle more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S.

- Trump again says he is going after drugs but then strikes a 70 billion dollar deal with Pfizer, the same company that pushed billions of COVID vaccines which has killed 50 million globally.

- Trump says he wants to go after the illegal immigration problem but has covered for and done nothing to Biden, who facilitated a treasonous invasion by opening up the border that allowed over 40 million in, according to sources on the border. This confirms the uni-party is alive and well, and that Trump and Biden are one and the same.

- Trump sets up a Gaza Peace Board with a buy in for 1 billion dollars, but facilitated the genocide in Gaza, and it has been reported Putin was invited to sit on the board and Netanyahu is on the board. This is pure mockery in the face of every sane global citizen.

- Trump pulls out of 66 international organizations, I’m sure that number is just a coincidence, even though there are no coincidences, but takes deliberate actions to bring in the evil and dystopian NWO.

Other key areas Trump, the satanic kleptocrat has robbed and harmed the country.

DOGE:

Trump and Musk bragged about all the savings they would make with DOGE, but they lied. None of the cuts stuck, because none of the cuts were voted into law, they were all Executive Orders. Instead of trying to find out where fraud was taking place and stopping it, DOGE gathered Social Security data, IRS data, and the Treasury payment data. This data provides everything needed to build a social credit system to enforce control against the American people and lock them down with both enforcement and social credit. To make matters worse, despite Trump’s promised cuts, U.S. spent more than $200 billion more in his first 100 days than the year before and has exploded the nation’s spending and debt, now at $40 trillion and adding another trillion every five months.

U.S. Debt, Missing Funds & the Sham of the Government Anti-Fraud Task Force

JD Vance was appointed by Trump to lead the Trump administration’s anti-fraud task force, focusing heavily on rooting out alleged abuse in taxpayer-funded welfare, Medicare, and Medicaid programs. Vance has correctly characterizes fraud as “not a victimless crime,” emphasizing that it hurts American taxpayers, steals benefits from vulnerable citizens, and drives up the cost of living.

Here is the problem; the most fraudulent organization in America is the Federal Government. This does not mean Minnesota’s day care centers, and Maine’s Medicaid services are not rampant with fraud, they are, but their scale pales in comparison to the fraud in the Federal Government.

Consider Minnesota sent $67 million to fraudulent day care centers, and Maine sent $45.6 million in improper Medicaid payments for Autism services, compared to over $55 trillion missing from the Federal Government over the past few decades.

This means on top of the 40 trillion in debt we have currently, adding another trillion every five months, there is $55 trillion missing from our budget going back to the late 1990s. This will guarantee economic collapse.

It is important to understand just how unimaginably massive one trillion (1,000,000,000,000) is, it is practically impossible to visualize. To put it in perspective, one trillion seconds is roughly (31,710) years. If you spent $1 at every single second, it would take you nearly (32,000) years to spend just one trillion.

According to Catherine Austin Fitts, the missing $55 trillion stem from UN-documentable Pentagon adjustments, financial crisis bailouts, and massive liquidity injections, numbers she says are so large they could build a parallel system, a global reset, and what she calls a “breakaway civilization.”

Fitts, goes on and says, it is remarkable we are still standing as a nation, it is like a body with a tape worm and the tape worm is just sucking the life out of the body…at some point the body dies.

Crypto Currency Con

While Americans are struggling to find affordability in their daily lives, Trump and his family have raked in over $1.4 billion dollars in his first year of his second term, peddling worthless crypto, tied to influence and access to the White House. We thought the Biden family was a crime syndicate, but their actions pale in comparison to the Trump family.

This amount of money is greater than the sum total of everything Trump made from his inheritance, The Apprentice and from all the licensing deals made while on The Apprentice, which were his golden days. Bernie Sanders in December of 2025 reported, that between 2020 and 2025, #DonaldTrump’s personal wealth surged by about 273 percent, rising from roughly $300 million to an estimated $6.3 billion. That jump did not come from wages going up or housing getting cheaper. It came from businesses tied directly to his political power.

Eric and Donald Jr. for the last year have been busy trotting around the globe looking for investors for the new family crypto business, World Liberty Financial. Their efforts have paid off with over 72% of the money coming in coming from foreign investors, mostly in the Middle East, and Asia with an emphasis on China.

Earlier in the year Trump made over $300 million on a Meme coin, while at the same time 600,000 small time investors lost over $3.9 billion in a pump and dump scheme. Technically, as the Trump’s use plausible deniability by not promising in writing or in word, a quid pro quo, their actions are not illegal but highly unethical. Here is the rub; none of the investors would have even considered the investment if they did not think it would come with a return favor from the White House. The brazen corruption of these activities is unprecedented in nature and presents a clear conflict of interest with the Trumps.

“Donald Trump has turned the Oval Office into the world’s most corrupt crypto startup operation, minting staggering personal fortunes for him and his family in less than a year. Meantime, Trump has been pardoning criminals who commit fraud through crypto and dismantling the regulations that protect legitimate American investors. We don’t know where all the money is coming from yet, but America has never seen corruption on this scale take place inside the White House. This Report shows how Trump’s so-called ‘pro-crypto agenda’ is just one more Trump family self-enrichment plan, built on pay-to-play deals and corrupt foreign interests seeking secret channels of access and influence,” said Ranking Member Raskin of the Judiciary Committee. “Congress must expose this dangerous grift, and defend the rule of law against the profiteers and criminals who would destroy it.”

So why the public is conned by the story of Trump giving up his salary of a couple hundred thousand dollars, as a businessman, he robbed small investors of billions, then he made record revenue as the occupant of the White House. Giving up his salary was far from being a sacrifice; the donation was merely a fig leaf to cover up years of brazen corruption. The Art of the Con!

Then there’s crypto, where the conflicts get even harder to ignore. Trump and his family have made billions through crypto ventures including World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP meme coin. Reuters estimates the family has added at least $2.3 billion to its fortune from major crypto ventures while investors suffered roughly $2.3 billion in losses. Trump’s administration has simultaneously pushed policies favorable to the crypto industry. His family’s businesses have also attracted foreign investment, including from UAE-linked interests.

The Trump Children Make Billions off Defense Contractors and Inside Information

Trump granted $6 billion in contracts to arms makers his sons have invested in. Trump has previously said that his children have “inside information” about government actions.

“Military contractors with investments from President Donald Trump’s sons have raked in billions of dollars in government deals and contracts since June 2025, when their venture capital company first obtained a major stake in military technology company Anduril, new reporting finds.

Last year, 1789 Capital, of which Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, invested $2.5 billion into Anduril. According to an analysis of the government’s public contracts by ABC, since then, Anduril has been awarded 135 contracts from the U.S. government, with $1.8 billion of it having been paid out thus far.

In all, military contractors with backing from Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump have gotten $6 billion in “active or promised government contracts,” the analysis found.”

The Businessman Con Who Used Bankruptcy Six Times to Crush the Working Man

I heard it said once about Trump as a businessman, that he was born on third base, is walked in, and acts as if he hit a home run. This is exactly what you would expect from a con who has declared bankruptcy six times as a financial tactic to accumulate personal wealth at the expense of the working class and those left empty handed. To make matters worse, he went to the Rothschilds, who print money at the cost of paper and ink, to save him.

Trump on top of coming from a privileged bloodline with nefarious ties, was bailed out by the Rothschild’s in the 1990s when he owed more than $4 billion to over 70 banks and had $800 million personally guaranteed by his own assets.

Wilbur Ross was the senior managing director of Rothschild & Co in the 1990’s who convinced bondholders to strike a deal that allowed Trump to keep control of the casinos. It was not a coincidence when Ross, was later appointed as Trump’s Commerce Secretary in 2017.

Trump is not a talented executive or businessman, but a promoter, like a circus leader, who has no problem pushing a con and screwing over his workers in retirement savings using bankruptcy as the tool to enrich himself.

In 2010, Trump had more than $270 million in debt forgiven after he failed to repay his lenders for a Chicago skyscraper development. When his skyscraper proved a disappointment, Trump defaulted on his loans, sued his bank, got much of the debt forgiven — and largely avoided paying taxes on it. Let any working class person not pay their taxes, and see how that works out.

It should be increasingly clear, those at the top of business, politics, banking etc, did not get their by merit but by bloodlines, family ties, and being a member of the satanic globalists, Trump is just one example.

Trump was the TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2024. Adolf Hitler was Time’s “Man of the Year” in 1938. Both men were/are tasked with leading their countries to war. Notice the nice “M” horns.

Enrichment from the office (From the Leah Files on Substack.com)

On June 30, 2026, he signed a 927-page financial disclosure reporting more than $2 billion in income for calendar year 2025. The largest source was not real estate, licensing or golf. It was cryptocurrency: more than $550 million from World Liberty Financial token sales, $260 million from the sale of World Liberty business interests, more than $635 million from the entity behind the $TRUMP memecoin, and $196 million from a stablecoin equity sale. News organizations have totaled the crypto-related income differently depending on how they treat asset sales, with estimates ranging from $580 million to $1.4 billion. Even the lowest figure is without precedent. No president has ever reported half a billion dollars in a single year from a business built on his own name while holding the office, and this one attested to it under penalty of law.

Bribery and pay-to-play (From the Leah Files on Substack.com)

What is documented: Trevor Milton, convicted of securities fraud, was pardoned after directing $1.8 million to committees aligned with the president. A tax fraud defendant was pardoned twelve days after his mother attended a fundraiser priced at $1 million a plate. A nursing home operator who spent $1.1 million on lobbying while incarcerated was released after three months. Binance’s founder, who had pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2023, was pardoned in October 2025, five months after his exchange became the largest holder of the family’s stablecoin. Reuters and the Democratic staff of the House Judiciary Committee identified 290 intermediaries who advocated in 624 instances across 197 successful clemency bids, with brokers charging fees of up to $2 million. Two television networks paid a sitting president a combined $31 million to settle lawsuits their own lawyers considered meritless, and one of them received approval of an $8 billion merger from his Federal Communications Commission the same week. Under Snyder, none of this is prosecutable as bribery unless an explicit agreement is proven in advance, and the office that would prove it has two lawyers.

Disabling the detectors (From the Leah Files on Substack.com)

This part of the record has the strongest evidence and the least public attention, and it is the part that determines the score. On January 24, 2025, seventeen inspectors general were dismissed in a single night without the thirty days’ notice the statute requires. On September 24, 2025, Judge Ana Reyes held the dismissals unlawful, describing the violation as obvious, and declined to order any remedy, on the reasoning that the president could dismiss them again with proper notice. In February 2025 the director of the Office of Government Ethics, confirmed two months earlier to a five-year term, was removed, and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs was installed as acting head of both that office and the Office of Special Counsel, the sole enforcer of the Hatch Act. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, which brings pardon-for-pay and foreign bribery cases, was reduced from about thirty-six attorneys to two, and its open cases fell from roughly 190 to about twenty. The FBI’s internal audit office and its public corruption squad were dissolved. Enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was paused by executive order. The beneficial-ownership registry that would have identified the owners of anonymous shell companies was narrowed so that 99 percent of covered entities no longer report, and this August the database itself was ordered deleted. The Government Accountability Office found six violations of the Impoundment Control Act in 2025, and in September of that year the budget office cut off funding to the council of inspectors general, taking fifteen oversight websites and their whistleblower hotlines offline.

Nepotism and cronyism (From the Leah Files on Substack.com)

The president’s sons run the Trump Organization without an independent trustee, as well as World Liberty Financial, the American Bitcoin mining venture, and the investment fund 1789 Capital, whose rare-earth portfolio company received $670 million in Pentagon financing. Jared Kushner co-leads Middle East negotiations without a formal title, and therefore without disclosure obligations, while his investment firm raises billions of dollars from the Gulf governments across the table from him; the ranking members of Senate Finance and House Oversight opened a formal investigation in March. Charles Kushner, pardoned by Trump in 2020 after a conviction for tax evasion and witness retaliation, serves as ambassador to France, where the government barred him from meeting officials in February after he failed to appear at a foreign ministry summons. Massad Boulos, whose son is married to the president’s daughter, is a senior adviser on the Middle East and Africa. Special envoy Steve Witkoff, who negotiates with the same Gulf states, disclosed this month roughly $107 million in 2025 income from an entity that held his World Liberty stake, and the Office of Government Ethics has declined to certify his disclosure more than a year after he filed it.

Summary

Please note that although I focus on Trump in this article, it is only because of his position, where he has been put in place to lead the destruction of America for the evil and dystopian NWO. He is not alone, anyone in power and influence, from either party, not calling him out, or worse, supporting him, is an accomplice to tyranny and genocide based on his role as the “father” of the vaccine bio-weapon and facilitation of the genocide in Gaza.

Both parties are rotten to the core and working behind the scenes in the form of an AIPAC Uni-Party pushing the evil agenda. This is why nothing ever changes regardless of who is elected, more wars, more debt, more taxes, less freedoms and no one is ever held accountable.

As I have mentioned repeatedly, the only way we defeat this evil enemy is by seeking, sharing, and promoting the truth, because they cannot survive the truth. We must find a way or make one, to wake the masses so we can demand justice that can only be had through truth and transparency.

The fact that a large number of people still listens and believes Trump, the government and corporate media, shows us, they are winning … This must change … WE must win, Success is our only option, we have a country and freedom around the world to save.

God help us.