Trump the Great Deceiver, War Monger, and Freemason

Donald Trump’s second coat of arms includes a double-headed eagle, the quintessential symbol of Scottish Rite Freemasonry. This is because Donald Trump is a Scottish Rite Freemason and a puppet of the elites, like the rest of the world’s presidents.

Dr. Henry Makow, himself Jewish, goes further and says, “Trump, Netanyahu and Putin are Freemasons. They belong to Chabad, a genocidal Jewish Supremacist cult that is busy engineering “a social cataclysm,” a prerequisite for the return of the Jewish “Messiah.”[i]

Trump was the TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2024. Adolf Hitler was Time’s “Man of the Year” in 1938. Both men were/are tasked with leading their countries to war. Notice the nice “M” horns.

Excerpt from Dr. Henry Makow’s book, ILLUMINATI 4: GENOCIDE AND WAR:

“WARS ARE ORCHESTRATED BETWEEN TWO BRANCHES OF FREEMASONRY

Communism and Zionism are two branches of Freemasonry, two sides of the same Rothschild coin.

Organized Jewry was divided into two house teams to crush Western civilization between the Communism (Left) mortar and Zionism (Right) pestle.

World War Two was between the Communists (the Allies) and the Zionists (Nazis, Fascists).

Similarly, World War Three is between Communists (Russia, China, Iran, Radical Islam, BRICS) and the Zionists (Israel, the US, NATO, Ukraine and Argentina).

They have brainwashed us to believe that war in normal and patriotic. In fact, war is unnatural and a symptom of insanity. “Whom the Gods wish to destroy, first they make mad.” ~ Euripides.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the Rothschilds put their COVID hoax on the back burner. They are still peddling poisons [the COVID vaccine] but the pandemic was always “Plan B.” For some reason they reverted to Plan A, World War Three, to cover up fiscal crisis, the vaccine genocide and for general destructive purposes.

Trump was s-elected to rebuild American patriotism so the goyim will gladly become cannon fodder once again. A false flag [just like 9-11] will arouse their patriotic zeal.”

This is why Trump, and Vance made their call to war, first against the American people who will not support this insanity, welcome the Insurrection Act, and then against the countries listed as Communists above, and why their propaganda arm, corporate media, will continue to promote conflict and the escalation of force.

The serpent eating its tail, the Ouroboros, is found in various magical traditions, such as alchemy and Kabbalah, aka Satanism and is rooted in ancient Egypt. I am sure it is just a coincidence that the Turning Point USA symbol has an uncanny resemblance and that the organization was involved in a great deception, the Charlie Kirk “event” there was no “assassination” and there is no proof Charlie is dead, to create more strife in America … but I digress.

This is also, why we are seeing today what is happening in Venezuela, Greenland, Columbia, Cuba, and Iran, none of which is about security. Trump is deliberately escalating conflict to officially kick off World War Three, ultimately to complete the evil New World Order (NWO).

As Sun Tzu made clear in THE ART OF WAR, “All warfare is based on deception” and Trump is the Great Deceiver. Many victims of the very sophisticated propaganda and psychological operation still believe Trump is going to Make America Great Again, while he is in plain sight destroying America to usher in the NWO. Consider the following; the U.S. is 38 trillion in debt, is missing an additional 22 trillion, is adding an additional 1 trillion in debt every five months, and the interest alone is over 1 trillion annually. All of this will ensure the collapse of the economy and the ushering in the programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies, necessary for total population control in their dystopian NWO.

For anyone not familiar with war, the first casualty of war is always the truth. Consider the lies [false flags] about Weapons of Mass Destruction, who was behind 9-11 and how the Lusitania was sunk. This is why we hear so much Orwellian double speak, as War is Peace, or Love is Hate from Trump, the government and corporate media. Consider the following:

- Trump, self-identified himself as the President of Peace while bombing Iran, bombing Russia through his Ukraine proxy all while facilitating a genocide in Gaza.

- Trump is escalating World War Three to take Greenland, because he felt snubbed of the Nobel Peace Prize.

- Trump goes after Maduro and says it’s about stopping drugs coming into the country, but then pardons former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted in the U.S. of helping smuggle more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S.

- Trump again says he is going after drugs but then strikes a 70 billion dollar deal with Pfizer, the same company that pushed billions of COVID vaccines which has killed 50 million globally.

- Trump says he wants to go after the illegal immigration problem but has covered for and done nothing to Biden, who facilitated the invasion by opening up the border that allowed over 40 million in, according to sources on the border. This confirms the uni-party is alive and well, and that Trump and Biden are one and the same.

- Trump sets up a Gaza Peace Board with a buy in for 1 billion dollars, but facilitated the genocide in Gaza, and it has been reported Putin was invited to sit on the board and Netanyahu is on the board. This is pure mockery in the face of every sane global citizen.

- Trump pulls out of 66 international organizations, I’m sure that number is just a coincidence, even though there are no coincidences, but takes deliberate actions to bring in the evil and dystopian NWO.

Trump Hosts Oval Office Meeting with Chabad Rabbinical Delegation

It is no surprise; Trump is Israel’s and Netanyahu’s greatest backer and supporter of Noahide Law. You know, the Noahide Law #1, which prohibits Idolatry. Here is the rub, the Jews call worshiping Jesus Christ idolatry — the best part? Idolatry is punishable by death, decapitation!

It should also be no surprise that Netanyahu promised Rebbi Lubavitcher that he would work to push for World War Three, to speed the Jewish Messiah’s return. Listen to the rhetoric of Netanyahu and Trump discussing Iran, might as well be the same person, pushing in unison the escalation of World War Three, just like Albert Pike, (historical Masonic figure), 33rd degree Freemason and Occultist, predicted.

Crypto Currency Con

While Americans are struggling to find affordability in their daily lives, Trump and his family have raked in over $1.4 billion dollars in his first year of his second term, peddling worthless crypto, tied to influence and access to the White House. We thought the Biden family was a crime syndicate, but their actions pale in comparison.

This amount of money is greater than the sum total of everything Trump made from his inheritance, The Apprentice and from all the licensing deals made while on The Apprentice, which were his golden days. Bernie Sanders in December of 2025 reported, that between 2020 and 2025, #DonaldTrump’s personal wealth surged by about 273 percent, rising from roughly $300 million to an estimated $6.3 billion. That jump did not come from wages going up or housing getting cheaper. It came from businesses tied directly to his political power.

Eric and Donald Jr. for the last year have been busy trotting around the globe looking for investors for the new family crypto business, World Liberty Financial. Their efforts have paid off with over 72% of the money coming in coming from foreign investors, mostly in the Middle East, and Asia with an emphasis on China.

Earlier in the year Trump made over $300 million on a Meme coin, while at the same time 600,000 small time investors lost over $3.9 billion in a pump and dump scheme. Technically, as the Trump’s use plausible deniability by not promising in writing or in word, a quid pro quo, their actions are not illegal but highly unethical. Here is the rub; none of the investors would have even considered the investment if they did not think it would come with a return favor from the White House. The brazen corruption of these activities is unprecedented in nature and presents a clear conflict of interest with the Trumps.

“Donald Trump has turned the Oval Office into the world’s most corrupt crypto startup operation, minting staggering personal fortunes for him and his family in less than a year. Meantime, Trump has been pardoning criminals who commit fraud through crypto and dismantling the regulations that protect legitimate American investors. We don’t know where all the money is coming from yet, but America has never seen corruption on this scale take place inside the White House. This Report shows how Trump’s so-called ‘pro-crypto agenda’ is just one more Trump family self-enrichment plan, built on pay-to-play deals and corrupt foreign interests seeking secret channels of access and influence,” said Ranking Member Raskin of the Judiciary Committee. “Congress must expose this dangerous grift, and defend the rule of law against the profiteers and criminals who would destroy it.”

So why the public is conned by the story of Trump giving up his salary of a couple hundred thousand dollars, as a businessman, he robbed small investors of billions, then he made record revenue as the occupant of the White House. Giving up his salary was far from being a sacrifice; the donation was merely a fig leaf to cover up years of brazen corruption. The Art of the Con!

Nuclear Fusion Murder Connection of Nuno Loureiro

January, 2025: Nuno Loureiro, the late MIT plasma physicist and fusion researcher, received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in 2025, from Donald Trump, for his exceptional work in developing fusion energy. The award was announced by the Biden administration. December 15, 2025: Loureiro was shot at his residence in Brookline, Massachusetts, and died from his injuries the following day. Authorities have connected his murder to Cláudio Manuel Neves Valente, who was the perpetrator of the shooting at Brown University that occurred three days prior to Loureiro’s murder. December 18, 2025: Donald Trump’s company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), announced (on December 18, 2025), a major $6 billion all-stock merger with TAE Technologies, a nuclear fusion startup, making TMTG the parent company for TAE’s fusion and life sciences ventures, aiming to become one of the first publicly traded fusion firms to build a utility-scale plant for AI energy needs. The deal combines TMTG’s capital access with TAE’s technology, with plans to start building a 50-megawatt fusion plant in 2026, though it’s a speculative move into an unproven energy source.

This does not prove Donald Trump had anything to do with the murder of Loureiro, however, this is not the first time we have seen someone one the verge of sharing world changing technology, that would upset the establishment, experience an untimely death. Consider Eugene Mallove another MIT scientist and cold fusion advocate who was killed on his own property, just as his research was gaining ground, and Stanley Meyer, who collapsed outside of a restaurant screaming “they poisoned me,” after demonstrating a water powered engine.

The pattern is clear, when a scientist nears a breakthrough that threatens the global energy/ pharmaceutical/industrial monopoly, when they own the key to freeing humanity from the chains of debt and dependence; they become a tragedy, a lone wolf victim, or a suicide. There is evidence Loureiro was getting ready to share something big that could change the world and effect the energy sector.

In a world of no coincidences, the timing of these events should raise questions. Who stood to benefit from the death of Loureriro? Who is pushing AI hard? Who is seeking energy, fusion energy to fuel the AI data centers? Who stands to make a ton of money? Who is totally consumed with money? Coincidentally, the answer to all those questions is Trump.

The Businessman Con Who Used Bankruptcy Six Times to Crush the Working Man

I heard it said once about Trump as a businessman, that he was born on third base, is walked in, and acts as if he hit a home run. This is exactly what you would expect from a con who has declared bankruptcy six times as a financial tactic to accumulate personal wealth at the expense of the working class and those left empty handed. To make matters worse, he went to the Rothschilds, who print money at the cost of paper and ink, to save him.

Trump on top of coming from a privileged bloodline with nefarious ties, was bailed out by the Rothschild’s in the 1990s when he owed more than $4 billion to over 70 banks and had $800 million personally guaranteed by his own assets.

Wilbur Ross was the senior managing director of Rothschild & Co in the 1990’s who convinced bondholders to strike a deal that allowed Trump to keep control of the casinos. It was not a coincidence when Ross, was later appointed as Trump’s Commerce Secretary in 2017.

Trump is not a talented executive or businessman, but a promoter, like a circus leader, who has no problem pushing a con and screwing over his workers in retirement savings using bankruptcy as the tool to enrich himself.

In 2010, Trump had more than $270 million in debt forgiven after he failed to repay his lenders for a Chicago skyscraper development. When his skyscraper proved a disappointment, Trump defaulted on his loans, sued his bank, got much of the debt forgiven — and largely avoided paying taxes on it. Let any working class person not pay their taxes, and see how that works out.

It should be increasingly clear, those at the top of business, politics, banking etc, did not get their by merit but by bloodlines, family ties, and being a member of the satanic globalists, Trump is just one example.

In Closing

I recently watched again the movie, THE DEVILS ADVOCATE, because I remember it being a story about selling one’s soul to the Devil for success and worldly pleasures. In the story the Devil, played by Al Pacino, is running a large successful law firm in New York City. He recruits a successful small town lawyer, played by Keanu Reeves, from Florida to join the firm. The Devil, is of course seeking his soul, but I do not want to spoil it for you, it is worth a watch.

What stuck out in the movie was a character based on a wealthy New York real estate developer, played by Craig T. Nelson, who is accused of murdering his wife, stepson, and a maid.

This character that sounds so familiar, was most certainly based on Trump. Coincidentally, when this real estate developer meets with his attorney, the scene was shot in an awful gaudy and gold penthouse in a New York City skyscraper on the 66th floor. Coincidentally, the penthouse used in the shot was Trump’s actual residence, and the movie was about selling one’s soul to the Devil.

Yes, I have been calling Trump a Satanic Globalist for almost a year now - it is not a coincidence.

[i] Henry Makow Ph.D, ILLUMINATI 4: GENOCIDE & WAR, 2025, SILAS GREEN PUBLISHING, Pg 13