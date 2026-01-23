ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
1d

Extremely well summarized and sobering piece. I pray that more people are willing to let go of the illusions they've been taught and embrace the truth about the very old agenda, cabal and hidden "religion" that we face. It's not fun or easy but absolutely vital that we awaken and come together in truth, against a depopulation and slavery agenda that is coming for us ALL.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
1d

Larry, lately I have been slightly fascinated by the antichrist. Thankfully not too much since I am unplugging from this realm's machinations as much as possible so I don't maintain a dying matrix with my energy. But behold the antichrist's characteristics, just for the sake of the story's unfoldment:

The man of lawlessness (2 Thessalonians 2:1–12), who opposes God and exalts himself above all that is divine.

The beast from the sea (Revelation 13), a global leader empowered by Satan, who performs false miracles, demands worship, and is marked by the number 666. (I understand 666 to be beast or base consciousness as opposed to Christ consciousness, which is 999.)

The little horn in Daniel 7:21–25, a boastful ruler who persecutes God’s people and seeks to change religious laws.

Larry, these are most interesting times!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Kaifesh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture