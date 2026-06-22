ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1d

Of course it is. I didn't even need to read this.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

Agreed.

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