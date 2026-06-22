This is an article by the brilliant and esteemed truth teller, Henry Makow Ph.D. A must read for every American and freedom loving global citizen.

Like Trump, US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are members of Chabad a Jewish supremacist cult that openly believes in the destruction of “the old order” and extinction of “believers” in God through a “social cataclysm” as a prerequisite for the return of the Jewish antichrist (aka “Messiah”) who is Satan. Surely the Iranians know this. The war is a hoax.

This war would not be happening if Iran had nuclear weapons. Why would they spend hundreds of billions building missiles, drones and tunnels when they could easily secure nuclear weapons?

The reason is to enable this long-planned apocalyptic WW3. The leaders of Iran are Freemasons who were installed by the West.

Only the naive believe Iran didn’t acquire nukes for religious reasons. With Netanyahu threatening war for decades, do you think Iranian leaders are stupid? It’s a hoax folks.

WW3 is being engineered by the two wings of Jewish Freemasonry --Communism (Left) and Fascism (Right, i.e. Zionism) -- controlled by the Rothschilds. Communism (Russia, China, Iran BRICS) vs. Fascism (US, Israel, Argentina.) The UK, EU & Canada swing both ways according to the issue. They replace their native populations (Communist) but they support Ukraine (Fascist. Zionist.) My books demonstrate that Freemasons also orchestrated WW1 and WW2. WW2 pitted the Fascists (Nazis, Zionists) against the Communists (Allies.) Like WW2, WW3 will discredit Fascism (God, nation, race and family values) and ensure Communist victory.

For the full article and related links, please click below:

https://henrymakow.com/2026/06/june-20--trump-israel-criticism.html