Dear Friends,

If you haven't had a chance to see the screening of VAXXED III, AUTHORIZED TO KILL, I strongly recommend you do.

Find a screening location near you by clicking Here.

Watch the trailer by clicking Here.

Sadly, truth and transparency are being repressed by the evil globalist cabal running our banks, government, corporations, media and most every lever of power in the country.

The evil globalist cabal can't survive the truth, and that is why they have been pushing propaganda, lies, psychological operations and censorship on we the people for decades!

Get the truth, share the truth, and end the tyranny!

To Truth and Transparency,

Larry