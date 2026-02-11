ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
12h

We are being played like a fiddle like always. It just never stops.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
11hEdited

The alleged photograph of alleged Jeffrey Epstein was interesting because the nose definitely seems to match the none in this alleged photo of Jeffrey Epstein.

Image link

https://avatars.mds.yandex.net/i?id=4f6d25fb1abd6ef8bfa6219ed0d7a5beb822ef33-5031203-images-thumbs&n=13

The real Epstein seems to have a prominent lower lip which would have been a good feature to try to match up and have a "two point" nose AND lip match, but that is not possible because the photo I was trying to verify has his chin beard sort of obscuring the lower lip.

Edit Number 1: I see the photo I gave a link for also shows a Left earlobe fairly close match so the alleged photo of Epstein in Israel may be a "two point" nose and earlobe match.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Kaifesh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture