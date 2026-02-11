Person, very closely resembling Jeffrey Epstein, walking the streets in Israel, a well known safe haven for pedophiles, with two bodyguards.

It is hard to keep up with all the madness taking place daily and that is the intent of the Satanic Globalists committed to the evil and dystopian New World Order. Currently, the most certainly orchestrated kidnapping of Samantha Guthrie’s mother’s appears to be a tool used to consume the propaganda filled news cycle, in order to avoid covering the critical stories like the Epstein Files, the escalation of WWIII, the drive for digital ID’s and programmable currencies, along with the smoke and mirror economy.

As if this obvious manipulation of the news cycle was not enough, they are rubbing it in our face through the pleas of Samantha Guthrie to the captors using almost identical verbiage used in the movie, SILENCE OF THE LAMBS. Sure, it is just a coincidence.

As for the Epstein case, we know through the public data, he was an intelligence asset working with the United States and Israel, both saturated with Satanic Globalists, to blackmail those of power and influence, especially those new to those positions who were not already a Satanic Globalist. This blackmail ensured they supported their evil agenda.

I wrote an article recently focused on the despicable Dan Bongino who lied to us directly, along with Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, by saying Epstein killed himself, and had no client list and blackmailed no one. This was after he told us, “That Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal. Please do not let that story go. Keep your eye on it,” as a podcaster in May of 2023.

To be fair, although Bongino was the target, he was representing Trump, his administration and most all of those at the top of banking, politics (both parties), industry, entertainment, media, healthcare, and education. Although the focus should be on those at the top of these fields, note, any subordinate with information not exposing this evil is an accomplice to treason and other heinous crimes.

Now we have a federal statement announcing Jeffrey Epstein’s death dated, 9 August 2019 …. There is only one problem; this is one day before he allegedly killed himself. Again, this looks like another orchestrated event, mind game, the Satanic Globalist control freaks love to do.

The federal statement released by the US Department of Justice in the latest set of the Epstein Files says that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, where he was pronounced dead.

This does not sync with prison records and official accounts that show Epstein was not found dead until the morning of August 10, 2019, at 6:30 AM, when he was discovered by a corrections officer delivering breakfast to him. One internal source leaked, stating they saw Epstein being transferred out in a wheel chair at approximately 4:15 AM, right before he, reportedly, “unalived” himself.

Investigative researcher, Destiny Rezendes says, according to the Bureau of Prison’s medical records, Jeffrey Epstein had been transferred out of the prison the night he “died” to an external Hospital, indicating, that body was not Jeffrey Epstein’s but one they switched out. Photos of the body at the hospital do not appear to be Jeffrey Epstein, the body is missing a tattoo, which Epstein had on his left arm and the facial features were significantly different. More details on this can be found at this link to the Kim Iverson Show.

Now, we are seeing evidence, there is a good chance Jeffrey Epstein is still alive and living in Israel. Sadly, I do not think any of this surprises anyone, but confirms what many of us always expected would come out.

We are at a precipice … the evil is in our face and the Satanic Globalists running the rotten to the core government, banks, industry, media etc, will do everything they can to prevent justice.

The only way we see justice is for WE the people, in mass, think critically, seek, share, and promote the truth and demand justice!

Get Some!

God Help Us!