There have been great measures to distract us on a daily basis, all in order to prevent us from seeing what is truly happening in the world in which we live. In short, most have no idea; we are on the verge of a catastrophe, if we do not recognize the evil hiding in plain sight very soon.

For most, people think ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ Most people have a few bucks, expensive phones, several TVs per household with hundreds of stations. Few go hungry in a country with an obesity epidemic. We are entertained almost every minute of our days with sports, the internet, social media, legacy media, recreation, and life in today’s world of work, families, and housework.

All of these activities take our time and attention while distracting us from what is really happening, much like a magician. The problem is these are not magicians trying to entertain, but rather globalists looking to enslave us with total digital control.

I have talked extensively about predictive programing in earlier pieces, where the globalists tell us what they are going to do through media, movies, the arts, and programs. It would be a good practice to know the enemy globalists, who are controlling virtually everything you see, read, and hear, (and are doing so in order to weaken us and pump us with information that will facilitate their agenda.)

When is the last time you saw something on TV that was wholesome, reminiscent of The Brady Bunch or Happy Days? Most everything being pushed out today is dark, disturbing, and deliberately destructive.

It is important to note that the globalists always tell us what they are doing in a subversive manner. I am not sure, if this is done out of an obligation they feel that pushing their evil agenda is ok, as long as they told us in advance. Or if it is to facilitate their agenda by habituating and desensitizing us to their evil activities.

With that said, I recently sought to watch the movie THE TRUMAN SHOW again, with the intent to see what they were trying to tell us over 27 years ago.

If you do not remember, this is a movie about a young boy, played by Jim Carey, and his entire life, starting with his birth, is a reality TV show the world is watching. The problem is, he does not know it. His entire world is a facade; everything is a TV Set to film the reality TV show. This includes his parents, his wife, his neighbors, who are all actors, and his workplace, the small town he lives in, and every building featured are all props.

Truman as a full-grown adult is starting to recognize things may not be all that they seem.

A news reporter interviews the Director of the Reality TV show, THE TRUMAN SHOW, and his name is Cristov, played by Ed Harris. The news reporter asks Cristov, why do you think Truman has not realized that everything in his world is fake. Cristov’s response is priceless, he said:

“We accept the reality of the world with which we are presented.”

This my friends is exactly what is happening in America and around the globe. We are taking everything at face value and listening to all the propaganda and distractions pushed by the evil globalists, guiding us into their trap.

Most every major issue pushed by our media and government has been lies. Think 9-11, COVID, Climate Change, Russian Collusion etc.

The sooner we seek, get, and share the truth, the sooner we will be set free.

More to follow patriots. Buckle up and get ready!

If anyone has questions, please email me through substack and I will do my best to get back to you soonest. We can no longer live in a world of make believe.