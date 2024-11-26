There is no doubt that women can serve in the military and make great contributions to success on the battlefield. This does not mean it is a good idea to put them into combat arms units where they would be required to go face to face with the enemy and ultimately be capable of fighting hand to hand and coming out alive.

There is no second place in combat and it is not a coincidence that our two biggest adversaries, the Chinese and Russians, do not have women in combat arms.

Let’s look at what took place this past Summer when we had Imane Khelif, a welterweight fighter from Algeria, dominate the Olympics in women’s boxing, winning every round on every judges scorecard on all three fights, to win the Gold Medal.

The Italian boxer Angela Carini quit her boxing match against Khelif after just 46 seconds. Carini, after she left the ring, said, “My face and nose were hurting … I couldn’t breathe anymore … I’ve never been hit with such a powerful punch.” Carini is no slouch; she won silver medals at both the world and European championships in 2019.

It turns out Khelif is a man, (a small pathetic man,) but a man nonetheless. Khelif says that is not the case, but there is a medical report confirming he was born with male characteristics, “including testicles and a micro-penis,” and he has no uterus.

So here we have Khelif, a 145.5 pound man destroying a same size woman, who was also a world class boxer. We have seen numerous other examples where average men dominate women in the sport of their choosing. Lia Thomas for example, as a male was ranked 65th in the NCAAs 500 meter freestyle, but rocketed up to 1st when he competed in the women’s division.

A blockbuster new report from the UN highlights the injustice of allowing men identifying as women to compete in women’s sports. “According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports,” according to the “Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports” study. That’s nearly 900 medals lost to biological males who identify as women.

If it is an evil injustice to allow men to compete against women in friendly sports, how could it not be a greater injustice to have women fight men to the death in combat?

The Marine Corps back in 2015 completed a comprehensive study of women in combat roles and discovered, the all-male ground combat teams outperformed their mixed-gender counterparts in nearly every capacity during an infantry integration test.

Let’s be clear, it is of no surprise to all rational people that men and women are not equal, particularly in the physical realm but also in their aggression and natural role as protectors. Testosterone is a powerful hormone. The genius Thomas Jefferson, paraphrasing Aristotle, made it clear, “There is nothing more unequal than the equal treatment of unequal people.”

With Senator Duckworth prioritizing her radical Democrat social policies about women being equal to men in combat, she demonstrates she is disingenuous, “flat out wrong,” and “inordinately unqualified” to be a senator or representative of the people at any level.

Pete Hegseth, on the other hand, has showed great courage by sharing the truth, in a world of false narratives by saying, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicate.”

Pete Hegseth’s on the record position confirms he is committed to the mission of the military, which is to fight and win wars and that everything else is irrelevant. By taking such a bold stand in this woke world, he proves to all, he is exactly the person we need as the Secretary of Defense.

Additionally, Pete Hegseth has gone so far as to write a book called THE WAR ON WARRIORS, highlighting the damaging effects the radical Democrat social policies are having on our military, and more importantly what we need to do to eradicate these damaging policies and make our military great again!

As a Marine Corps infantry officer with 28 years of service and seven combat tours, I could not agree more with Pete Hegseth and could not disagree more with Senator Duckworth. Additionally, in my 28 years in the Marine Corps infantry, I never met one war fighter who thought it was a good idea to have women in combat arms.

It appears the desire to push women into the combat arms, is completely aligned with the other radical Democrat policies designed to destroy America for a one world government. Think of the damage that has been caused by open borders, reckless spending, de-funding the police, facilitating the flow of fentanyl, and trafficking of women and children. Not one of these policies has made America great, but rather has caused significant harm.

We have seen what a woke military operating under the radical Democrat social policies have brought us, including endless wars without victory or benefit, just money making for the globalist bankers, military industrial complex and politicians like Senator Duckworth.

We spent 20 years in Afghanistan costing us invaluable blood and treasure only to replace the Taliban with the Taliban. To make matters worse, the pull out was a complete catastrophe, costing the lives of 13 great American patriots and embarrassment around the globe. Recruiting is at record lows, because young people do not want to join a military pushing radical Democrat social policies, over the mission of fighting and winning wars!

In summary, nothing gives Senator Duckworth the right to lie to the American people by pushing such dangerous radical Democrat social policies on our military. Senator Duckworth, along with the other globalists within our own government have done significant harm to America. Let us pray that they experience justice for trying to destroy America, instead of Making America Great Again!

Larry Kaifesh is a retired Colonel in the Marine Corps with seven combat tours to the Middle East after the attacks of 9-11. He is also an Illinois undefeated state wrestling champion, All-American, and was ranked 5th in the NCAAs when he wrestled for Indiana University.