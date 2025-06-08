Is X, controlled and owned by Sabbatean Globalist(s) afraid of the truth? Will the truth kill them?

It would if their intentions are evil, dystopian and destructive … and sadly, it is clear, this is the case.

You know the source is telling the truth, if they are getting attacked, cancelled, or censored.

Likewise, you know a piece of information is true, if it is attacked, cancelled, or censored.

Below are just a few posts confirmed true, due to them being attacked, cancelled, and censored:

“Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir Technologies coincidentally connected with Vice President JD Vance when he was in law school. After school, JD goes to work for Thiel, a book is written about JD's upbringing, said to be written by him, a movie is made based on the book. This gave JD national notoriety, needed to be elected to high office. Feels like Barack Obama who out of nowhere, got national attention with 3 books before being elected President. Thiel is on the steering committee of the Bilderberg group, pushing a one-world govt. that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp (DCC). This DCC is created by Palantir, from the data provided by Donald J. Trump and DOGE. Now Elon is pushing Thiel's puppet JD to be Pres. ... all Sabbatean Globalists.”

_____

“DAY 137 of the President Trump Administration.

No Arrests on Traitors Like Biden, Obama and Hillary.

No Arrests on Genocidal Maniacs like Fauci and Gates.

No Arrests on Epstein's Bosses and Friends.

If we don't address Treason, Genocide and Pedophiles, NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. Prove me wrong - I'll wait.”

_____

“The evil Sabbataen Globalists running the show will not let anyone advance to the top rungs of finance, politics, media, entertainment, education, health care, and big pharma, unless they capitulate to their one-world government agenda. If one doesn't, then comes in Epstein and PDiddy, to blackmail them. They have been doing this for centuries, their goal is 2030 for the Great Reset. Things are picking up. Expect another war, pandemic or false flag attack. They must have a crisis to create fear and give them greater power at the expense of our freedoms!”

_____

“The war taking place is not between Democrats and Republicans, look what happened under Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, Trump - the continued march to a dystopian one world government has continued. The only difference is that it was a little slower under Republicans. It is all a great big show. They pretend fight, while we think we have a choice, but no matter who is in power, the same thing happens. This war is between the Sabbatean Globalists and WE the people who love God, Family, Country and the Constitution. They want us distracted and fighting each other, while they advance their evil agenda.”

_____

“For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.” ~ John 3:20

Imagine, these evil Sabbatean Globalists having to live a complete lie to survive … this is how we know, we Patriots who love God, Family, Country and the Constitution will prevail.