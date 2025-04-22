This quote on deception is from Sun Tzu in his book THE ART OF WAR. Deception involves making the enemy believe something that is not true, thereby influencing their actions and decisions.

It should be clear by now, that the Sabbateans/Globalists/Technocrats/Deep State are the enemy. For the sake of simplicity and accuracy, the term Sabbateans will be used in this article for the group.

The Sabbateans are seeking a Great Reset to usher in a New World Order consisting of a dystopian one-world government that puts “WE” the people, we Patriots who love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution into a digital concentration camp.

They know they cannot do this through direct force, because the resistance would be too great, so they have used finance and information to manipulate the people into doing what they want.

We know now, that the Sabbateans Center of Gravity, that which is the core of their strength, and if removed will ensure their demise, is their monopoly of the false narratives, propaganda, and lies. The Sabbateans cannot survive a large portion of the population knowing the truth, thus we are in a race to get the truth out and cause a Great Awakening, before they can continue to deceive the people and push the Great Reset.

The corporations and intelligence apparatus the Sabbateans own and regulate, currently controls over 90% of everything we see, read, and hear, only 10% of information comes from other sources, such as social media, sub-stackers, podcasters, and others who are pushing truths.

Prior to the internet, the Sabbateans controlled close to 100% of the information flow. The grip the Sabbateans have over the narrative is slipping, so they are taking bolder actions to push false narratives, distract, and deceive. Their goal to complete the Great Reset is 2030, so things are coming to a crescendo.

I regret to be a broken record on this message, but until everyone knows this, it must be repeated, especially as the message reaches new eyes.

Keeping this in mind, I am going to share an analysis to which I hope is wrong. However, after being in the fight for so long, been ambushed more times than I can count, and recognizing how evil acts, the behaviors of the Sabbateans become more obvious and predictable.

First, I Love President Trump and all he has done and sacrificed to be re-elected, in order to, Make America Great Again. I volunteered, donated, and took deliberate actions, to include traveling to swing states to get out the vote and assist in his three election victories; the 2020 election was stolen from him.

I also love his current executive orders, commitment to trimming the budget, gaining control of the border and getting back to merit based hiring in the government.

These are all important issues, but to put it simply, we have bigger fish to fry. America is still on a downward spiral that is unsustainable and unless we address the big issues, the trajectory of the country will not change, and the country will be no more.

What are the top five priorities that need to be addressed if we are to save freedom in America and around the globe? In my view, they can be found below:

I. Destroying the Sabbateans within our own government that threatened Elon Musk to such a degree, he made clear, he fears for his life. During a Joe Rogan interview, Elon said, “I actually have to be careful that I don’t push too hard on the corruption stuff, or it is going to get me killed.” You read that correctly. This is huge. This is biggest story in American history and no one is talking about it.

Think about it. This means President Trump is not running the show, nor is his Administration, instead, the Sabbateans are.

If the wealthiest man in the world, brought on by whom we thought was the most powerful man in the world, is afraid to do the job of going after corruption because of a threat, we do not have a country or a President leading the country. Instead, we have a façade of a country controlled by Sabbateans and a guy in the White House pretending to be in charge, with an Administration filling the role of supporting actors.

It pains me to say this, but how can this not be the case?

If we had a Constitutional Republic led by a President, we would be using every resource available to eradicate the Sabbatean’s threatening the wealthiest man in the world for exposing corruption. Instead, the President, his Administration, the media, and most people have not addressed the biggest story in our history and moved forward, confirming the ugly truth. The Sabbateans are running the show. America is not free or a Constitutional Republic.

In an alarming confirmation on who is running the show, Elon adjusted the savings he was going to bring to the 2026 budget from 2 trillion dollars, down to 150 billion dollars. This is an 85% reduction on his original estimate, all because of a threat, a threat unaddressed.

If a threat like this is not addressed, we do not have a country, nor a President, just a mirage of each, where the enemy has deceived us to think President Trump was the answer.

Do not get me wrong, I think President Trump would love to do what he promised to do, including the remaining four priorities listed below, but he is also a rational man and deal maker.

If Elon was threatened and nothing was done about it, rest assure, a deal has been made, and the points that follow, are just pipe dreams. At least through the conventional channels we thought would address the points.

The deal made likely allowed President Trump to have a few small victories such as improving the economy and tightening up the border. In exchange he would have to support some very Orwellian Sabbatean initiatives such as Smart Cities, the AI Cancer Vaccine, a new mRNA self-amplifying vaccine for the Bird Flu, taking over Canada and Greenland to match up with the Club of Rome Sabbatean map of the world, and endorsing the Sabbatean Mark Carney as Canadian Prime Minister.

If my analysis is wrong, President Trump will address the threat to Elon and we would see justice for those initiating the threat. Additionally, we will see Elon go back to saving over 2 trillion in the 2026 budget. Furthermore, if my analysis is wrong, one or more of the following four priorities will be executed. If none of them come to fruition, my analysis, regretfully, is most likely correct.

The remaining four priorities follow:

II. Biden, Obama, Hillary and many others conducted acts of treason and should face justice. President Trump has even acknowledged this and said so, but no one has been held accountable.

III. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and the entire medical establishment pushed harmful mandates of masks, social distancing, isolation and a vaccine that has killed tens of millions globally conservatively. Nothing has been done about this. I appreciate President Trump’s Executive Order, eliminating mandated vaccines in public schools, but this is not a serious act for a bioweapon that should be pulled off the market.

IV. Epstein and Pdiddy, we need to know who they were working for, and those they targeted with blackmail and control files so that justice can be delivered. We should also have all the files be declassified and shared for JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X, and Seth Rich.

V. The truth shared about 9-11. The data is overwhelming, that it was a Sabbatean act of treason to ignite wars and regime change in seven Middle Eastern Countries, push the Patriot Act and the Real ID initiative to facilitate surveillance and control over the American people, and grow the Defense Budget so it would be easier to fleece by the Sabbateans. The sooner we stop living the lie of 9-11, the sooner we can ensure justice and become the nation we always through we were.

It would be great to get the truth on other issues such as the Moon Landing, Maui Fires, LA Fires, South Carolina Fires, North Carolina Hurricanes, Geoengineering, Climate Change, Oklahoma City Bombing, Comet Pizza, and January 6 to expose the depth of the Sabbateans in our government, but hopefully, this will come soon.

Lastly, the Democrats are dangerous, radical and completely compromised and controlled by the Sabbateans, but they are not stupid. Because of this, they would never take on issues that the population is 80% against and only 20% for openly, such as having men in girl’s bathrooms, or facilitating illegal alien terrorists into the country, unless there was a purpose to do so.

Is there purpose to go against the will of the people and push the people closer to President Trump? Only if President Trump is doing the Sabbatean’s bidding, and they know he will facilitate the Great Reset ushering in the New World Order consisting of a dystopian one-world government.

Be careful, to not be deceived and think this is not the case … it’s starting to appear to be the only logical conclusion.

I pray I am wrong, but wouldn’t bet on it.

God Help us Make America Great Again!