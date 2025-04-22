ConstitutionalCol.com

Lawrence Stowe PhD
1d

Hello Larry, Evil never stops unless overwhelmed. The hardest part for a Disciple of Christ is to discern, confront, bind, and overcome the dark forces of Evil. Too many ministers preach a pacifist theology. Hence the flock might get good at discerning evil, might confront with a lawsuit or some legislation, but seldom locks anyone up even for treason and never overcomes the evil if some fake negotiation gives the proper image of Peace . But gone are the days of the Black Robe ministers. Those preachers that wore Black Robes at the pulpit and had their war uniforms on underneath and their rifles at the chapel door Those were the spiritual leaders of the Revolutionary War. The Evil we face today is even more determined to win at any cost and there are very few Black Robes at the Supreme Court with war uniforms underneath.

Lawrence Stowe PhD
1d

I think John Roberts has been compromised and that is the nexus point of the delay in civil action. He is creating the distractions of Justice.

