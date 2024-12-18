We are seeing continued reports and analysis by the globalist owned corporate media and Democrat operatives trying to create a false narrative as to the reason why they lost this recent election.

Stephen A. Smith said the Democrats got their butts whipped, because their messengers were weak and their message was weaker. Sonny Hostin, of The View said that the Democrat party missed the boat and did not realize the working class was suffering due to record inflation and a collapsing economy. Former Democrat President Bill Clinton went on to say the Democrats got too used to winning elections and forgot that they needed to work to win an election. Left wing pundit Van Jones inferred that Democrats lost because President Donald Trump is smarter than the Democrats combined.

These are all short sighted excuses, and rather a smoke screen designed to distract and to mask the truth about what really happened.

The truth is the globalist controlled Democrat Party thought they could do whatever they wanted while ignoring the American people. They took deliberate actions to destroy America for a dystopian one-world government that would put the American people into a digital concentration camp.

The globalists cannot have their one world government, if there is a sovereign America with a Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution affirming we are all created equal and that our rights come from our creator!

The deliberate actions of the globalist controlled Democrat Party include opening up the border, spending recklessly causing record inflation, facilitating the trafficking of drugs, women and children, attacking children in government schools with Critical Race Theory and over sexualization, as well as de-funding the police initiatives that skyrocketed violent crime levels.

These deliberate actions are nation killers crafted by the globalist controlled Democrat Party with the support of too many weak or compromised Republicans willing to go along with it. Let that sink in. Biden’s administration, which we clearly see as Democrat President Barrack Hussein Obama’s third term, was fully committed to fundamentally changing America by destroying her for a one-world government.

The Democrats did this openly and freely because they knew the globalist owned corporate media would lie for them. If that were not enough, they would steal the election by funneling in just enough mail in ballots to get them over the top, just as they did in 2020.

The problem is they did not have the same conditions as they had in 2020 with COVID, where voting laws were changed in states across the country. Even in this past election, California was counting votes up through the 16th of December 2024, where Democrats counting votes for weeks mysteriously flipped an important swing seat during this heavy leaning red election.

The Democrats’ 2024 loss was not due to their messaging, or not working hard enough. The party’s loss also was not that they were not recognizing that record level inflation was hurting their constituents. Additionally, their loss was not because President Trump is smarter than they are, even if this is the case.

The Democrats’ election loss was because the American people are finally getting the truth. I have said for many years, that if the American people were given the truth, they would make the right decisions. Sadly, this has not been the case. The globalist owned corporate media and controlled government have been pushing lies, propaganda, and false narratives on the American people for decades upon decades.

Fortunately, because of courageous media outlets like podcasts, personal websites and certain social media outlets, the truth is finally trickling out.

Currently, 90% of everything we see, read, and hear comes from six globalist controlled corporations, and only 10% come from those committed to truth and transparency. That 10% is very powerful and has the globalists scared to death.

The globalists know they cannot survive the truth and they can’t control the release of the truth without exposing their evil intentions. Think of the Twitter files and Facebook working with the White House and intelligence assets on information pertaining to COVID. These are just two examples, there are countless others.

In short, the globalist Democrats lost because the American people are discerning truth shared with them from courageous patriots committed to countering the globalist lies and propaganda through the creation of truth and fact-based websites, substack accounts, podcasts, and other media outlets that circumvent the stranglehold globalists have on corporate media.

Of course, there is no louder speaker of truth and transparency then President Trump, who is driving the Make America Great Again populist driven movement. Yes, he is smart, as Van Jones suggested. But he did not do anything brilliant. All he did was share the truth and commit to common sense problem solving of issues that will finally address the plaguing issues of this country caused by corrupt and compromised elected officials.

The globalist Democrats cannot comprehend telling the truth and committing to Making America Great Again. To them that is a novel concept and totally unnatural to them. Their intentions are nefarious and the sooner they get completely exposed and experience justice, the sooner America can go back to becoming a more perfect union!

I must warn that during this time where the globalist Democrats are exposed and getting closer to justice, they are desperate and almost certainly committed to doing something drastic. They believe in control out of chaos. That is why We the People must remain vigilant and make sure they are not allowed to do any more damage to our beloved country.

God Bless America and may our beautiful nation be rid of these evil globalist bastards:)