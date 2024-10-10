There are many people in doubt that geoengineering is taking place and confused by what the motivation would be, especially if the conduct of such actions could affect those conducting the acts. To those in doubt, it is vital to recognize that the world we live in is not the place we were told it was.

The reality is we are living in a world consisting of two parallel universes. The first world is the one we believe is real. We wake up in the morning; turn on the news, are told what they want us to hear, not what is true. We then go to work, to which is consuming and upon returning home are committed to dinner and family activities. We wrap the day up by escaping through entertainment from the TV, social media, sports, or the computer, which is predominately filled with propaganda, false narratives, and censorship from the truth. Our days are overwhelming as we look forward to the weekend and a short reprieve from the grinding daily routine. We think all is relatively fine and this is how things are supposed to be.

There are some changes taking place as the government tries to get more people dependent upon the government so they can be controlled primarily through finance.

Then there is the reality. There is a small group of people with sinister intentions and a God like complex that have patiently and meticulously shaped the world we live in. They have great control of what is taking place and we are mere passengers on the ride they created. They made a life where both parents are working and our children spend their days in government education, being dumbed down, indoctrinated, and groomed to hate their country, their parents, and themselves to include their sex. Because we are so busy with the daily grind, most do not have the time or the energy to get to the truth and this is exactly what their intentions were.

The group of people I am referring to and have addressed extensively, are the globalists. Those seeking a one world government and new world order, where they rule and the people, they refer to as “useless eaters,” are culled and the ones remaining are put into a digital concentration camp. This subject we could dive into extensively, but for this article, we will shift our focus back to geoengineering.

The globalists have been using global warming and now climate change in order to push us into electric cars, electric stoves and a world void of gas and oil. By doing so, this gives them great control over we the people. They could literally stop any travel, cooking, heating, or air-conditioning, all by shutting down the electrical grid. Imagine if a group of people with such menacing intentions had this power. They could literally control the entire population by controlling the grid and finances, which is their goal.

The reality is that climate change caused by manmade carbon is a complete hoax used to cover up what is really going on, geoengineering. These evil globalists are manipulating the weather causing great storms and climate anomalies and blaming it on climate change in order to push their nefarious agenda.

The same technologies causing harm through weather could be used to minimize storms and catastrophic events.

Let me be clear, anyone using the word “sustainability” or pushing climate change as an existential threat is either an evil globalist pushing deliberate lies to usher in a new world order or an ignorant useful idiot, neither of which should ever be trusted. The evil globalists must experience justice and the ignorant useful idiot an education!

For more data confirming Geoengineering is real, please see the list of sources and summaries for each:

GeoEngineering Watch: Is a comprehensive website completely committed to covering Geoengineering taking place around the world. Dane Wigington is the lead researcher and administrator for the website. Dane is also a documentary filmmaker who made the film THE DIMMING, EXPOSING THE GLOBAL CLIMATE GEOENGINEERING COVER UP. Dane has devoted the last 20 years to constant research on the issue of covert global climate engineering operations in an effort to expose and halt these actions and individuals. To link to the site, please click here.

How to Steer Hurricanes, Flood Homes, and Steal Lithium: Is a research paper with a short video identifying, “Project Cirrus is the first Official attempt to modify a hurricane. It was run by General Electric with the support of the US military. The official theory was that by changing the temperature outside the eye-wall of a hurricane, which they did by seeding the clouds with various compounds such as silver iodide, a decrease in strong winds will result.” For the complete research paper, please click here.

Unconventional Grey: Is a documentary film by Michael J. Murphy addressing the concerns of geoengineering by pushing stratospherically aerosols. For the link to the documentary, please click here.

Geoengineering Whistleblower Interview with Kristen Meghan: Kristen states, “It is now openly admitted, there are multiple forms of weather modifications. I specifically found the one of stratospherically aerosol injection. Collectively around the globe we have to understand that it is now being admitted because they are now saying it is combating climate change, well the climate change we need to worry about is manmade climate engineering also known as geoengineering.” For the full interview, please click here.

Geoengineering the Climate: History and Prospect 1: A research paper with a short abstract stating, Geoengineering is the intentional large-scale manipulation of the environment, particularly manipulation that is intended to reduce undesired anthro-pogenic climate change. For full report, please click here.

Geoengineering Monitor: Is a website that aims to be an up-to-date source of information and critical perspectives on climate engineering. Their goal is to serve as a resource for civil society, policy-makers, journalists and the wider public in order to support advocacy work that opposes geoengineering and aims to address the root causes of climate change instead. To connect to the website, please click here.

The Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability: This houses The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program which reports to produce knowledge to help society decide whether—and if so, how—solar geoengineering should play a role in global efforts to manage the growing risks from climate change. For a link to the site, please click here.

If there is, still doubt that Geoengineering is not real and taking place, let this quote by Joe Biden make it clear:

“Claims are getting more bizarre Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is now saying the government is literally controlling the weather, controlling the weather, it’s beyond ridiculous, it’s got to stop.”

If Biden with the help of corporate media is saying it is not happening, you know it is!

To truth, transparency, right, freedom and no more globalists.