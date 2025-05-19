WE are reaching a culminating point, where the Sabbatean Globalists are Desperate to Slam Down the Control Grid to Complete their Great Reset, while WE The People are Trying to Create the Great Awakening to Prevent such an Evil from Happening. Because of this, WE will see an Amplified Attempt to Destroy those Telling the Truth, WE mustn’t Allow it!

ANNUIT: ANNOUNCING, COEPTIS: THE BIRTH OF, NOVUS: THE NEW, SECLORUM: WORLD WITHOUT GOD, ORDO: ORDER / Under the ALL-SEEING EYE of the Antichrist

President Trump’s former Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman said about Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, two very honest and credible journalists, “I don’t like any of these anti-Semites, but we can put them in jail, we can make their lives miserable, we can cut off their funding.”

This is very concerning, dark, and evil and exactly what we should expect from a Sabbatean Globalist. Here we have a former Ambassador speaking directly about extinguishing the First Amendment because he does not like the narrative shared by honest and credible journalists.

Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson have distinguished themselves to be stalwarts of the truth, and they talk about things most journalists and media outlets will not discuss. This does not make them anti-Semites, but courageous truth tellers, and today, in this information war, funded by the bankers, we need truth more than ever.

I’ve made it clear and will reiterate, the only place you will find truth today is through those that have been cancelled, censored and/or attacked, just like Candace and Tucker have been by many before and now by Friedman!

To be clear, no one should ever be attacked for his or her race or ethnicity, and never should anyone tolerate such horrendous acts. Those of Jewish faith and ethnicity, who follow the Torah, are respected and recognized as God’s chosen people.

The Sabbatean Globalists, on the other hand, are the most evil group of people the world has known. The Sabbatean Globalists are predominately at the top of finance and politics. However, through the years, many have been installed or are controlled in key positions in the worlds of big corporations, media, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, and education.

The goal of the Sabbbatean Globalists is to destroy America and freedom around the globe in order to usher in a New World Order of a one-world dystopian government ultimately run by AI. Even worse, most are Satanists, and conduct deliberate atrocious acts such as incest, pedophilia and more, in order to emulate the one they worship.

Their lineage goes back to Nimrod, the Great Grandson of Noah who sought a one-world government and built the Tower of Babel to be its control center. God did not approve and brought the tower down. The quest for such a world has not gone away, and through the millennium, the philosophies and doctrine of the Sabbatean Globalists have continued to advance by way of secret societies.

The role of secrecy, deception, and manipulation by the Sabbatean Globalists, is something in which they pride themselves and are dependent on. Anthropologist and author Robert Sepehr in his 2015 book 1666: Redemption through Sin explained the Sabbatean Globalists view of secrecy:

“This theme of a secret, hidden, or occult identity became part of this revolving religious philosophy. In essence, a true act cannot be committed publicly, before the eyes of the world. Like the true faith, the true act was concealed, for only through concealment could it negate the falsehood of what is explicit. Through a revolution of values what was formerly sacred became profane and what was formerly profane had become sacred.”[i]

This is why they lash out so harshly to those telling the truth. They cannot survive the truth!

In addition to the words of Friedman, a previous President Trump appointment, we should also be concerned about the current Sabbatean Globalists surrounding him today. This is especially true now, as we close in on 2030, the year they want to complete the Great Reset!

As Immanuel Kant said, “If the truth shall kill them, let the die.”

[i] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 125