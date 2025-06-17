ConstitutionalCol.com

Gary Gearhart
2h

Well said indeed, i say we need a farmer, or cattle Rancher to run things for a two term time span and lets make sure he follows God. If this happened then i believe that this country would not perish as Soon as its going to. Gods anger is reaching its peak before he just says enough, and crushes this whole country. Hey politicians, hear this, the war is not of the flesh, but spiritual in high places.= The Devil using the very wealthy and powerful to destroy many. When the dust settles you will all know this is but a test to see who Loves God enough to obey. Its then you realise that you have been greatly deceived by the Devil himself, and you will spend eternity wishing you could do things differently, and that is as sad as it gets. You could have turned to the one who made us all, but your greed and pride stopped you in a very evil way.......

Jeannon Kralj
33m

Sometimes I feel like I am continually rearranging the deck chairs on the Titannic.

_____

1 Thessalonians 5

Pray without ceasing. In all things give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you all. Extinguish not the spirit. Despise not prophecies. But prove all things; hold fast that which is good. From all appearance of evil refrain yourselves.

And may the God of peace himself sanctify you in all things; that your whole spirit, and soul, and body, may be preserved blameless in the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. He is faithful who hath called you, who also will do it.

https://biblehub.com/drb/1_thessalonians/5.htm

