TriTorch
1d

The globablists' have successfully weaponized the Red vs Blue, East vs West, Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed, Boy vs Girl, Gay vs Straight, Brown vs White, and Pro-Life vs Choice dichotomies to exploit (and dramatically magnify) our innate tribal nature, and in doing so are dividing and conquering us. This us-vs-them separation makes us easy to control and direct with simple angry thoughts about the enemy who isn’t really our enemy - while blinding us to the actual enemy behind the curtain pulling the puppet strings. If we could collectively recognize this for what it is the NWO wouldn’t stand a chance.

The globalists now have the technology to do away with the left versus right control grid, and so they’re angling in for full control at an individual level: from the inside out. In order to build a new system, they must first destroy the old one, and oh boy, are they destroying. A primary vector in this assault is to fill our minds with hatred for one another so that we will be instrumental in destroying it ourselves.

That is what we need to be aware of and fight back against, not one another. Not vaxx vs anti-vaxx or Republican vs. Democrat, no—together we need to fight the Davos Crowd who have made no secret of the fact that they are working diligently to enslave us all.

Excerpt from: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/united-we-stand-divided-we-fall

