“Secrecy, of course, is essential for the success of a cabal [Sabbatean Globalists], and the Rothschild’s perfected the art. By remaining behind the scenes, they were able to avoid the brunt of public anger which was directed, instead, at the political figures which they largely controlled. This is a technique which has been practiced by financial manipulators ever since, and it is fully utilized by those who operate the Federal Reserve System today.”

~ G. Edward Griffin, Author of The Creature from Jekyll Island

One cannot talk about the Sabbatean Globalists today, those driving the evil agenda of a Great Reset to usher in a New World Order consisting of a one-world government, without talking about the Rothschilds. The Rothschilds are Ashkenazi Jews, meaning they came from Eastern Europe and are descendants of the Khazars. The Khazars were a Turkic group, believed to have originated in Central Asia that moved westward and established an empire in the 6th century between the Black and Caspian Seas.[i]

It is important to note, the Rothschilds, do not practice Judaism as our dear friends and God’s chosen people do. Instead, they follow the teachings of Sabbatai Zevi, Satanism, and conduct evil actions to better emulate the one they worship. They also are masters of secrecy and deception, and blaming others for what they are doing, as depicted in Robert Sepeher’s book published in 2015, 1666: Redemption through Sin.

Mayer Rothschild, the patriarch of the family, had knowledge of skillful money handling, possibly learned from the Khazarain bankers who lived along the “Silk Road” trade route. Mayer developed the fractional concept of banking, a practice of loaning more money out than what was in the bank. He established his first bank in Frankfurt, Germany in 1764.

Mayer had five sons and he shared his financial acumen with them, to include the practice of fractional banking. Once they were ready, he exported the boys across Europe and through them created the Central Banks of England, France, Germany, Austria, and Italy.

Following the death of Sabbatai Zevi, highlighted in Part I, who was the leader of the Zionist movement, Jacob Frank, took over in leading the organization. When Jacob moved to Frankfurt in 1786, he became acquainted with Mayer, who started funding Jacob and the organization. It was just a matter of time until Mayer introduced Jacob to Adam Weishaupt, the founder of the Illuminati, and encouraged him to adopt the evil Sabbatean doctrine, which included subverting the world’s religions and creating a one-world government.

In 2014 there was a DNA study funded by the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation along with several private foundations. The study discovered that the Ashkenazi Jews came from the Mesopotamia area of the Middle East, more specifically, in today’s Iraq, where the Sumerians lived and the town of Babylon, aka Babel, existed.

This discovery augments the Rothschilds’ belief that they may have been descendants of the Sumerian God, Nimrod, who was the great-grandson of Noah, who sought a one-world government and built the Tower of Babel to be its control center. God did not approve and destroyed the tower and that pursuit for a one-world government. The quest unfortunately, has not gone away, and has been repeatedly been tried, currently, by the Sabbatean Globalists, likely, the most-evil group of people to ever exist.

In support of this concept is the fact that the Rothschilds were the biggest financial supporters for the archaeological digs in Mesopotamia and Palestine. One such dig was the famous 1950 “Edmond de Rothschild Masada Dig.” Additionally, the prestigious genealogical publication called Burke’s Peerage, identifies one Rothschild born in 1922 was named Albert Anselm Salomon Nimrod Rothschild.

In order to get a better understanding of the mindset of the Rothschilds, we need to look no further than how they conducted business in banking. We already know they practiced fractional banking methods, but there are credible sources confirming the Rothschild family fortune was built upon money embezzled from William IX, wo was paid an enormous sum by the British government to provide Hessian soldiers to fight the American colonists during the Revolutionary war.[ii]

We also know that during the Napoleonic Wars, the Rothschilds were funding both sides of the war, the French and British. During the Battle of Waterloo, the Rothschilds had spies reporting back to them on the progress through the use of homing pigeons. When the British won the battle and they were the first to find out, they lied to the people and reported that the French had won. This news drove down the value of the British Bonds, to which the Rothschilds bought for pennies on the dollar. When the truth was finally revealed later, the value of the British Bonds took off and the Rothschilds cashed in making a killing.

This tactic of promoting war, facilitating war and funding both sides without a care for the loss of blood and treasure, as long as it made them money was used in a wash and repeat method. Unfortunately, virtually every war since our Revolution had the fingerprints of the Rothschilds on them. The wars were all about making money for the Rothchilds and central bankers, not to protect our flag and Constitution or the Republic for which they stand.

Think of the inside job of 9-11 designed to push the Patriot Act, in order to more completely surveille us, and to promote endless wars, bankrupting countries and making the Rothschilds and central bankers obscenely wealthy. The horrendous act also set the stage for regime change in seven countries in the Middle East. Lastly, the malicious act grew the Department of Defense Budget, making it easier to for the Sabbatean Globalists in our own government to skim off the top.

According to the brilliant Katherine Austin Fitts, over $21 trillion dollars is missing from our budget, on top of the $36 trillion dollars in debt.

George Soros, another Sabbatean Globalist, has used similar banking measures to accumulate his wealth, not to mention getting funds from U.S. Non-Governmental Organizations like USAID. His practices have been so destructive that he is not welcomed in six countries around the world, to include the country of his birth, Hungary. The other countries are Russia, Pakistan, Turkey, Poland, and the Philippines.

Putin is well aware of who Soros is and what his evil intentions are with the Great Reset and he is in direct opposition. This is why Soros is pushing for the overthrow of Putin, by driving the provoked proxy war in Ukraine against Russia.

This evil bastard, Soros, who is not welcomed in a half dozen countries around the world because of his despicable actions, lives in America free of facing justice. In fact, he lives in New York, the same state as his good friend Hillary Clinton, and the United Nations Headquarters. It is not a coincidence that he is one of the biggest donors to the Democrat Party and Sabbatean Globalist agenda!

Yes, anyone in our media and government ignoring the Sabbatean Globalist threat of the Rothschilds and other Sabbatean Globalist financiers like Soros are not to be trusted. Out of fear or compliance, they are allowing this hidden tyranny to continue on its path, and neither is acceptable.

Things are going to get interesting, see you in Part IV.

