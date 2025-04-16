~ Sydney Powell, regarding 675,000 Hillary Clinton emails found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, aka, “Carlos Danger.” What was on the laptop, child porn, indecent sex acts, children being harvested for adrenochrome? Why has this never been reported on by the media or pictures shared? Anthony Weiner, is a disgraced former Congressman from NY, a registered sex-offender, and at the time, was married to Huma Abedin, a close associate to Hillary Clinton. Currently Abedin is the fiancé to Alex Soros. Alex Soros has taken the reigns from his father, George Soros, as the Chairman of the Board of the Open Society Foundation. This foundation is a strong promoter of the Great Reset in order to create a one-world government. George Soros and his foundation have been one of the largest donors to the Democrat Party and World Economic Forum many years.

Pieces of the art collection of John and Tony Podesta, Consultants and Advisors to Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

As highlighted in Part I, we learned that the Sabbataen Jews believed in the Gnostic view of the Old Testament God, and that God was evil, he was Satan. To them, the most suitable way to emulate Satan was to exploit every taboo known to man. They did this by approving wife swapping, sex orgies, incest, pedophilia and more.[i] It must be noted that the Sabbatean Jews, were very influential and many non-Jews joined them, together, we will call them the Sabbateans.

The trifecta of Adam Weishaupt, influenced by the Jesuits and creator of the Illuminati Secret Society, Jacob Frank bringing in the Sabbatean doctrine, and money from Mayer Rothschild, proved to be the catalyst that allowed the Sabbatean doctrine to explode and spread like a virus across Europe and beyond.

The evil doctrine did not die off like a virus, but instead continued to mutate and gain strength … and it is here with us today.

DIVISION

In 1776, the plan for the Illuminati following the Sabbatean doctrine was to destroy government and religion, while creating a one-world government. One of the main strategies they used was to create division everywhere they could. For they knew strength comes from unity and weakness from division. This is the same reason we see today the Democrat Party, along with many Republicans, following the Sabbatean doctrine, (we will refer to those in this group as Globalists) working so hard to divide us.

The Globalists have tried to divide the country by race, religion, social class, and gender. This is what Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) is all about, creating division. In order to create even more division, the Globalists are working hard to create an endless number of genders.

According to Medicinenet there are 72 genders, and if you google how many genders are there, AI will report, “There's no fixed number of genders, as gender is a spectrum.” This may sound benign, but it is pure evil, because it is a pure lie and a direct attack on the scientific fact, there are only two genders either XX (female) or XY (male).

This is the Globalists way to say 2 + 2 = 5. This bold-faced lie is as a technique used to gain totalitarian control through the manipulation of reality. We saw this originally in George Orwell’s novel “1984,” and now, we see it in our face with the promotion of the idea, there are an endless number of genders.

SATANISM / PEDOPHILIA / ORGIES

In addition to witnessing the Globalists using the Sabbatean tactic of division to weaken and ultimately destroy America for a one-world government, we have also witnessed them trying to emulate Satan by exploiting every taboo known to man.

Anthony Weiner, the registered sex offender, tied to Hillary Clinton, who had 675,000 Clinton emails on his laptop that made hardened investigators throw up, is just one example of the epidemic problem taking place across America and the globe, where the Sabbateans and sympathizers have taken root.

The numbers of reports citing these atrocities are taking place are too many to count. Yet, none of these atrocities are being reported on by the globalist owned corporate media, and no one has been held accountable. This is how deep the rot is in America. To find the truth about what is going on, one must dig deep. I will provide just a few examples below:

Ted Gunderson, a former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Washington D.C, who retired in 1979, blew the whistle on what he discovered about the Illuminati using the Sabbatean doctrine here in the U.S. With his extensive experience, he had investigated several cases highlighting this demonic activity and started reporting on them over 40 years ago. Some of his cases include:

· McMarten Pre-School Case in Manhattan Beach, CA (1983-90). In this case, there were hundreds of children at the school that reported being abused, at times during satanic rituals, after being moved through tunnels and brought to different locations. Children’s Institute International interviewed 400 students and concluded that about 360 children had been abused. Seven teachers were indicted, only two went to trial, and no one was convicted. Ted Gunderson believes it was another cover up, like 911, the Oklahoma City Bombing, and Waco Siege of the Branch Davidian’s compound. The Mother, Judy Johnson, who originally went to the police after doctors believed her two-year old son was sodomized, mysteriously died shortly before the trial started. Little is known about her because the information was suppressed by the courts, but the media has said she was diagnosed as with paranoid schizophrenia and died of liver damage caused by alcoholism.

· The Franklin Cover Up, took place in Omaha, NE in the 1980s and involves a banker by the name of Lawrence (Larry) King, an up and coming black member of the Republican Party. Through the exploitation of Foster homes, orphanages, and Boys Town, young boys were being trafficked, flown in private jets to Washington DC for sex orgies with prominent people, to include some from the White House.

In 1993 a film crew for Yorkshire Television in the U.K. went to the U.S. to make the documentary of this reported Pedophile Ring. Once in Omaha, they saw machinations of a vast operation, operating across the country providing children to the wealthy and political establishment for molestation, drug trafficking, and blackmail.

The documentary, “CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE,” was to air in the UK but the Discovery Channel, inexplicably withdrew their support, and paid the production company 1 million for the cost of the documentary. The documentary never aired, but a rough cut is hyperlinked here.

Gary Caradori, an investigator into the case, who discovered pictures of some of the activities, ended up dying in a fiery explosion of the plane he was flying from Chicago back to Nebraska before they could be used as evidence. To no surprise, and confirming the depth of the rot in our justice system, when Larry King went to trial, the grand jury declared the affair a “carefully crafted hoax.”

Madison Cawthorn, a young and promising conservative Congressman from North Carolina, became the target of attacks in 2022, after he made the claim that, he was invited to a party on the Hill where there were many prominent people taking drugs and having orgies. Rep. Keven McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, said his comments were “unacceptable,” he did not say they were false and that the events never happened. This is very telling, as was the fact that the Republican Party ran a challenger against Madison in the next election, and got him out of office. To capture and confirm corporate media is full of paid propagandists, watch Chris Hays of MSNBC cover this story here.

Pizza Gate, this came from the WikiLeaks release of John Podesta’s emails. Many of the emails use strangely referenced sentences referring to pizza, which has been reported to be code language for pedophiles. The pizza parlor referenced is Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington D.C. where alleged child trafficking was taking place. John Podesta and his brother Tony have a unique art collection, which consist of paintings of young children, often nude, partially unclothed, and frequently tied up. There is also a sculpture of a headless person posed in the position of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims.

“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”

-Arthur Schopenhauer

CONTROL

The compulsion to control is paramount for the Illuminati following the Sabbatean doctrine. This is why the Sabbbateans have such hatred towards governments and religions and want them destroyed.

One of the key ways the Sabbateans have gone after the power of governments is by gaining control of the politicians from within. They do this be creating control files, blackmailing, and/or paying off politicians. In Western culture, the easiest way to gain control over a politician is to get them compromised in a situation where they are doing something illegal or unbecoming, and often times that it is connecting them with a minor, which will destroy every career if shared.

Meet the most prolific sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein. We know he targeted those of power and influence, predominantly but not exclusively, in politics and business. He most notably would get these people filmed or recorded having sex with underage people, mostly women.

Even though it was well know what Epstein was doing, nothing ever happened to him. Legal officials were told Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” and to back off during his first arrest in the mid-2000s.[ii]

This confirms what Ted Gundeson said many years ago, the Sabbateans had infiltrated key positions in our esteemed FBI and CIA and they possessed a lot of power and influence. This is likely the reasons, we still to this day, have nothing substantial on Epstein, who he worked for and those who he targeted through blackmail.

As we have seen with Larry King and Jeffrey Epstein using children to blackmail those of power and influence for control, we also have Pdiddy. Pdiddy was conducting similar activities, targeting entertainers and actors. As we saw in the McMarten Preschool Case, Aly Carter, one of Pdiddys most outspoken accusers, said that Child Protective Services were involved with children trafficking. She also said that there were tunnels under homes and the Getty where they would have Satanic Ritual orgies. This is right in line with the Sabbateans.

Aly and her Mother reported they gave Child Protective Services over eight months of evidence to be investigated, but it was just hidden away. They went on and said the hot line numbers are not to be trusted, nor should the Feds or the Judges. Sound familiar? Kim Porter, the ex of Pdiddy, who died of mysterious causes, is believed to have been killed, by many to include her first husband, Al B. Sure.

This all appears related to abusing children for Satanic Ritual purposes and to control entertainers by blackmailing them to submit to Satanism, in return for fame. We have seen Lil Nas, promote sneakers with a pentagram, and numbered 6/666 as a model number, on the shoe there are inverted crosses, as well as, human blood inside the sole. We saw Sam Smith conduct a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys, and Christian Bale thanking Satan for giving him inspiration on how to play his role. Then there is Jack Black, Katy Perry, Island Boy, Bob Dylan and many others saying they sold their soul to the devil.

It is not a coincidence that those practicing Satanism are all supporting radical liberal policies and the agenda for a New World Order consisting of a one-world government. It all goes back to the Illuminati and the Sabbatean Doctrine gaining control and pushing their evil influence.

This evil doctrine did not die off like a virus, but instead continued to mutate and gain strength … and it is here with us today.

This evil will be defeated once exposed, but it will take courageous and righteous whistle blowers to shed light on this darkness. Those whistle blowers will deserve and must have our support in every conceivable way.

Whistle blowers, it is time! Get Some!

[i][i] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 125

[ii] Whitney Web, ONE NATION UNDER BLACKMAIL: VOL 2, 2022, Trine Day LLC