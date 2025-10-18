Many are asking why there is this rise of Socialism / Communism today?

Let me be perfectly clear, because Socialism / Communism were created to destroy Nations and the Sabbatean Globalists that saturate both political parties want to destroy America so they can usher in the New World Order!

Let it be known:

“Communism is a front for something deeper. Communism is not a revolt of the “poor” but a conspiratorial plot of the “rich.”

Make no mistake, Zohran Mamdani is a plant by the Sabbatean Globalists to push Socialism / Communism, just as J. D. Vance is a plant by the Sabbatean Globalists to push Technocracy, both of which are designed to destroy America and bring in the NWO!

Sadly and most certainly Mamdani will be selected as the Mayor of New York and Vance will be selected to be the next president, most likely due to Trump’s death, real or manufactured like Charlie Kirk’s (this topic for another day).

I use the term selection, because we don’t have elections anymore. Elections require same day voting, mail in ballots only in extreme cases, voter IDs, paper ballots, no machines, and counting of the ballots at the end of the day in public.

We have nothing close to this, which would comprise an election, what we have is a selection. This is the reason those in office make up some of the most horrendous people in the world. These people were not elected by their constituents, but selected by the most evil group of people the world has known, the Sabbatean Globalists, to do their bidding.

If someone of integrity and principal happens to sneak through, they will either be blackmailed, bought off, or pushed out by the Sabbatean Globalists for someone more suitable during the next selection cycle.

