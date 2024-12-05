“I had a member not 45 minutes ago, look me right in the eye, in private with just he and I, and say that is what they are trying to do to you. All anonymous, all innuendo, all rumors nothing sourced, no verification … because you are a threat to them, you are a threat to their system, you are a threat to all the things in Washington DC, the swamp, the things that people have rejected. You are a threat to that, so they are coming after you … It is not difficult to continue to fight. We saw what happened … Kavenaugh stood up and he fought and he won, hopefully Republicans have learned that lesson … and Trump stood by him.”

~ Pete Hegseth on being asked if he is being “Kavenaugh-ed” by Megyn Kelly

I’m taken back, but not surprised, by the level of unashamed hypocrisy we see with regard to Pete Hegeseth’s nomination to be the Secretary of Defense. Pete is a true conservative patriot committed to making our military great again by getting rid of the woke democrat social policies, to include critical race theory, DEI practices, pronoun training, and getting women out of the combat arms.

All of the radical democrat social policies Pete has vowed to eradicate from our military have triggered the globalists from within in a panic. It should be clear to all rational people by now, the evil globalists in our government, and around the globe, are committed to destroying America for a one-world government. This is the reason, these bad actors are so afraid of Pete. He is committed to reverse the damage they have done to our military deliberately for nefarious reasons!

The more they attack Pete, the more we need him as the Secretary of Defense! We saw the exact same thing with President Trump, General Flynn, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro and many others.

The globalists show their cards and confirm who the greatest patriots are by the intensity of their unsubstantiated attacks on the individuals. The candidates we need to be concerned about are the ones that the globalists like and support. The globalists are committed to going after the patriots that support God, Family, Country, and the Constitution, for these are the pillars that have and will continue to make America great.

I spent over 28 years in the Marine Corps and loved serving our beloved country. However, over the last four years, I could not have been more saddened and troubled with this globalist administration taking considered actions to destroy our great military!

All those who asked me about the military (and if it was a good idea for their children to serve,) I said no, not at this time. Not with this traitor in the White House, not with this Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and not with this Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. I had briefed both Austin and Milley, on more than one occasion, and they both could not have been more pathetic and weak (and just what the globalists wanted in these critical roles.)

The globalists from within our government and globalist owned corporate media are showing feign concern that a married woman, caught by her husband, spending time with Pete, suddenly made allegations of sexual assault and that the fling was not consensual. Pete has denied this claim and paid an undisclosed amount in a settlement. Additionally, it appears that Pete may have consumed a beer at the Fox News Network, where he was employed, during working hours.

What screams out to all coherent people is this repulsive hypocrisy of the globalists within our government and globalist owned corporate media. Where is the vigor and quest for justice when it comes to real crimes like treason, pedophilia, child trafficking and so much more?

It is no surprise that Joe Biden is a traitor who sold out his country for personal and family gain. The same globalists in our government and globalist owned corporate media outlets attacking Pete have looked the other way from Biden the traitor!

To add insult to injury, the traitor in the White House just pardoned his son and business partner, Hunter. This is no normal pardon. This pardon was uniquely crafted to shield Hunter of any crime he “may have committed” from 2014, the year he joined Burisma, where he made a $1 million salary, despite no relevant industry experience, through 2024. This was not a pardon for a gun charge, but rather an attempt to protect Biden himself from experiencing any justice with the new administration.

These same globalists in our own government and globalist owned corporate media outlets have done nothing to ensure justice for the Epstein pedophile list, P-Diddy pedophile list, the traitors opening up our borders allowing 300,000 children to go missing. Additionally, they have done nothing to those purposefully destroying our economy, those who pushed the lethal vaccine mandates, and those who weaponized our government to go after patriots.

There has never been a greater time in America to ensure justice and stop the demonization of those who want to Make America Great Again! Out with the globalists, in with Pete Hegseth!