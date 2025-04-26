ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

“Unfortunately, the clock is ticking, the hours are going by. The past increases, the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting.” ― Haruki Murakami

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Larry and others
Lawrence Stowe PhD's avatar
Lawrence Stowe PhD
21h

The pandemic,including the vaccines and the banning of therapeutics, was biological warfare, a crime against humanity. The technology, the planning, and the financing was all developed in foreign lands. We are still at War.

President Trump should use the War Powers Act and activate the military. I can assure you military intelligence and the Army’s experts in biological warfare already know all of the players and Governments. Some of the players, traitors , still have positions in the intelligence agencies, the FBI needs to handle the domestic traitors.

Activate special forces to take out the foreign labs. Activate the military and loyal patriots within the Intelligence Community and round up the leaders and financiers of the War and convene military tribunals.

Get guys like Paul Schimpf to lead the prosecution teams, just like he prosecuted Saddam Hussein. Get Michael Flynn appointed to lead the military response. Employ the Bush doctrine that people are going to disappear in the dark of night.

The Israeli’ s will join the effort. They are quite good at tracking down Evil players.

Activate the National guard to maintain peace in the streets as the Deep State, the CCP of China, and the puppet masters of the WEF and the Great Reset will not go down without a fight.Before it is over the Shia forces of Iran will have to be degraded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture