President Trump has been in office now for approximately 100 days. He came in with a mandate to take bold actions on the Economy, Border, Corruption, Traitors, and Genocidal Maniacs.

We have certainly seen a glimpse of the massive corruption and the slowing of the invasion on our Southern Border. We have also seen bold moves using tariffs and negotiations to bring investments and jobs back into the U.S., to grow our economy.

Disappointingly, we have not seen significant action taken on the massive corruption in Washington DC, the undeniable traitors like Biden, Obama and Hillary. Additionally, we have not seen anything done against Fauci, Gates and the medical establishment who caused harm and death to millions with the mandated bio-weapon.

We have also not seen any action by the Administration addressing the threat to Elon’s life for going after corruption.

We are still waiting for AG Pam Bondi to release the Epstein Files in total. President Trump, has reported they will be coming shortly, however, the trickle and the delay of the files cannot be denied.

We have also heard Dan Bongino say, “Just because you don’t see something happening right this second, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.” The exact statement you would say if you are executing the trickle and delay tactic.

To confirm the tactic of trickle and delay is in full force, look no further than what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK jr), said on the Sean Hannity Show a week ago about Autism. He said they are going to be doing an extensive study to find out the cause of Autism devastating our children and population.

The rate of autism has exploded in correlation with the vaccine schedule. In the 1950s the rate of autism was .7 out of 10,000, in 1985, 3 out of 10,000, in 2000, 1 in 150, in 2016, 1 in 53, today it is 1 in 31 and in California, it is 1 in 20.

RFK jr. said they are going to conduct a six-month study and look at every possible variable, such as mold, food, food additives, pesticides, vaccines, medicine and the age of the parents. He emphasized the studies will be completely transparent and that they will be using 15 premier research groups to execute the studies.

RFK jr. said that after the six-month study is complete, another year after that time, they should be able to have some definitive answers. This is exactly what trickle and delay looks like.

Anyone watching American politics knows that when somebody says they are going to investigate an issue, study a topic, or have a hearing on a matter, nothing will ever happen.

It is important to note that RFK jr. was the Chairman and Chief Litigation Council for CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE (CHD) that focused on the health of children. Just recently, CHD, released phone call recordings with whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, during which he confessed that the federal government has long known that “vaccines” cause autism in children but “covered it up.”

RFK jr. knows this, so why is he pushing a six-month study and another year of deliberating before providing definitive answers?

Thompson revealed that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine caused surges in autism among children under 36 months old.

In 2014, Thompson released a public statement regarding internal studies confirming a link between the MMR vaccine and the development of autism.

Sadly, the CDC continues to recommend the MMR vaccine for children between 12 and 18 months of age, regardless of race or sex.

In addition, we have known for years, the healthiest children in America are the Amish, who do not take any vaccines, and are a population where autism is virtually non-existent.

Do not get me wrong, we all want President Trump, and his Administration to be super successful in Making America Great Again (MAGA). Unfortunately, it will not happen if they are implementing trickling and delaying tactics to avoid progress or denying critical facts we already know.

What we must determine is the reason why they are using this tactic. To me it appears the Sabbatean Globalists are in charge continuing to push their evil agenda by controlling the Administration through blackmail, threats, and intimidation, manipulating the narrative, and destroying any initiative that will MAGA.

If this is the case, which is most certain, the only way we win is by exposing the Sabbatean Globalists, their names, horrific past crimes and evil intentions then ensure justice!

If in doubt on what to do next, just ask, what would our Founding Fathers do?