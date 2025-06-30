It appears that most critical thinkers paying attention to what is happening, are bracing for a false flag attack to be blamed on the Iranians, in order to, anger the public so they demand and support war and regime change.

Look no further than the inside job of 9-11 and claims of WMD to get us into Iraq, Afghanistan and then to conduct regime change in seven (pre-planned) countries in the Middle-East.

Six of the seven countries have had regime change or civil war, the only one that has not is Iran. The six countries that had regime change or civil war are Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon and Libya.

Does anyone dare think regime change won’t happen in Iran once the Sabbatean Globalists help create the right environment through a false flag attack? It was them after all that originated the list of seven countries needing regime change to remake the Middle-East.

The narrative is already building, just last weekend, ICE captured 11 Iranians illegally in the country, and earlier in the month there were two Chinese students that were caught bringing in a dangerous biological pathogen into the state of Michigan.

The narrative for an illegal Iranian sleeper cell releasing a dangerous biological pathogen in the U.S. is already written. If it happens, you know who to blame.

The Reichstag Fire

We must never forget what happened on 27 February 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler took power. A Dutch communist allegedly started a fire in the German Reichstag building.

Hitler used this “emergency” as a pretext to begin seizing dictatorial powers and push for war. Sound familiar?

The term “Reichstag fire” in popular culture refers to a false flag attack, an “emergency” orchestrated by the government to use as an excuse to take away freedoms and promote war in the name of security. Think the Oklahoma City bombing, 9-11, Jan 6 and the COVID -19 Pandemic.

The Sabbatean Globalists appear to be more aligned with Nazi’s then previously recognized, because of this, they will most certainly push another false flag attack. Prepare accordingly.