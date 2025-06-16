How can any patriotic American not love Marine Corps Major General Smedley Butler?!

General Butler was one of the most courageous warriors on the battlefield and was even more so after his retirement, when he went after the most powerful group of people in the world, the Sabbatean Globalists.

There is nothing new under the sun and the Sabbatean Globalists have been here since Nimrod built the Tower of Babel in the Old Testament with the goal of a New World Order consisting of a one-world government that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp.

General Butler, went after the Sabbatean Globalists, predominately those at the top of banking, politics and industry, plus all those seeking to be in that group, who promoted war for their respective benefits at the expense of countless lives of soldiers, citizens, women and children.

General Butler, God Bless his soul, fearlessly told the truth, in a booklet titled War is a Racket. In the book, General Butler wrote:

“In the World War [I] a mere handful garnered the profits of the conflict. At least 21,000 new millionaires and billionaires were made in the United States during the World War. . . . How many of these war millionaires shouldered a rifle? . . . The general public shoulders the bill. And what is this bill? . . . Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. . . . For a great many years, as a soldier, I had a suspicion that war was a racket; not until I retired to civil life did I fully realize it. Now that I see the international war clouds gathering, as they are today, I must face it and speak out.”

General Butler’s book, War is a Racket, grew out of a series of speeches he gave to whatever group was willing to hear his views.

Below is how he more clearly defined the racket in his book and speeches:

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and losses are in lives…

A racket is best described, I believe as something that is not what it seems to be to the majority of the people. Only a small inside group, knows what it is really about.

It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the very many.

Out of war, a few people make huge portions.”

Make no mistake about it, most every war is provoked and covered in lies to include the current ones in Ukraine, Gaza and now Iran.

These wars are planned way in advance, proven by the comments of General Wesley Clark when he told us shortly after, the inside job of, 911, the plan was to have seven regime changes in 5 years. The countries were Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Lebanon and the last Iran.

It is not a coincidence Iran, the last country on the list, was bombed this week. The countries were as listed, but the timing took a little longer than predicted.

Sadly, today there are no Smedley Butlers at the highest levels of finance, politics, or industry to speak out. Those with courage and commitment don’t get promoted in today’s world they get fired, cancelled, censored, and attacked.

Let’s pray that changes and the voice of the cancelled, censored, and attacked spreads like wildfire … only you can make this happen … send truths, the Sabbatean Globalists can’t survive, far and wide!