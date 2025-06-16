ConstitutionalCol.com

Jeannon Kralj
3m

It is good to shine the light of truth on the globalist power players. The tactic of one very wealthy banking-type entity supporting both opposing sides of a conflict so that it wins no matter who appears to win probably goes further back in history than we know. I appears on the surface to be Marxist and Hegelian but its real root is plain old Satanism -- lie, kill, steal and destroy.

""Governments lie but superpowers make super lies, and if you are running the largest war machine in the world, then you are going to lie all the time!" ~Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, Columbia Professor"

Jeffrey Sachs tries to present himself as one of the good guys these days but he is a One World Death and Slavery System for All globalist through and through.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Sachs

Clyde
2h

It isn't just rogue police agencies, but every institution that relies on narratives to bolster their particular industry. Ergo, Medical, Military, Prison and other prefixes are all identified as "complex" by reason of the sophistry and complexity of their invisible machinations (until they reveal themselves through ambushes). The general population really are on their own when it comes to these predatory agencies and their nefarious agents. Whatever convention they want to assign their "Courts" whether it's Chancery, Star Chamber Military Tribunals or Australian Marsupial class, it is always the house wins and the people lose.

