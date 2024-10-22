Think of this, we have already had four years of President Trump and the results speak for themselves. He created the greatest economy in our history, with the lowest level of unemployment for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and Women. He created an economic environment that facilitated record high personal savings and record low credit card debt. He lowered taxes, crime, kept inflation low, created peace in the Middle East while rebuilding the military and closing down the border.

I encourage every American to go back and watch or read President Trump’s inauguration speech. The speech is inspiring, patriotic, and captures President Trump’s love of God, Family, Country, and the Constitution. In the speech, he commits to making the government serve the people, and no longer have the people serve the government. Here is a short passage:

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country, will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before. At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction, that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public, but for too many of our citizens a different reality exists. Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted out factories, scattered like tombstones across the across the landscape of our nation, an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge, and the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Promises made were promises kept and President Trump did all this while being viciously attacked and resisted from the deep state evil globalists that own the Democrat Party and a good portion of the Republican Party!

These same evil globalists are the ones calling President Trump a fascist and threat to democracy. They are adamant in using the tactic of projection, blaming others, for what they are actually doing! So if you really want to know what the evil globalists are doing, look at what they are blaming President Trump of doing!

It’s hard to comprehend for many but the evidence should be clear, that the evil globalists in our own government and from both parties, want to destroy America. They want to destroy America, because they cannot have a one world dystopian government, that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp, if we have a strong America with a Constitution that says our unalienable rights come from God our Creator, not a group of malevolent billionaires who want to play God!

For those who don’t know who I am talking about, I am referring to the group that includes Bill Gates, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Barak Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell basically anyone driving climate change, the vaccines were “safe and effective,” and those vehemently attacking President Trump!

Excluding our wartime Presidents, President Trump is the most productive in history, and most beloved by his supporters.

Now, as if we needed more proof our federal government is weaponized against President Trump and his supporters, we have a retired general, going out and saying President Trump “is the most dangerous person to this country … A fascist to the core.” General Milley made this projectionary claim while pushing his book written by a hack, and seeking attention.

In the process, Milley unknowingly proved to the world, he is a controlled globalist who has ignored his oath by being an accomplice in the destruction of America. Milley is not alone; General Mattis echoed this sentiment as has General McChrystal, and others.

I found it rich that General Mattis wrote a piece in the Atlantic in 2019 about the enemy from within. He referenced President Lincoln’s quote that “If destruction be our lot, we must be its author.” Here we have the globalists destroying America from every key position within our government and he goes after President Trump, the only one putting America first! Yes, Mattis is a capitulated globalist too! They have taken over the swamp we know as Washington D.C.

It is important to recognize, these same generals have never won a war in their entire careers. Think about that, they have never won a war, even though the United States Military is the best funded, best trained, best equipped, and most capable.

Hell, we spent 20 years in Afghanistan fighting the Taliban, guys wearing pajamas and flip-flops, we sacrificed significant blood and treasure, only to hand over the victory to the Taliban on a silver platter. The generals did not attempt to do the right thing in this conflict from the beginning to the catastrophic end.

Sure the globalists were driving this tyranny, but where were our generals? When did they stop fighting and start capitulating to the greatest evil the world has ever known? When did they discard their oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic? Why are they cowardly facilitating treason by allowing America to be destroyed on their watch and then attack the one man committed and capable of saving and Making America Great Again?

Are these generals brainwashed, ignorant, treasonous, or just trying to take care of their careers, families, and livelihoods? I do not think they are ignorant, and they have been around long enough to know what is going on or should know. Those that are actively attacking President Trump like Milley, joining the globalists are treasonous.

The other generals, not making statements, sitting quietly, but watching intently, are just trying to take care of their families, careers, and livelihoods. I think we can all understand the threat of coming out and speaking truth about a weaponized globalist controlled government. Those that do will be fired, threatened and life will become harder. We patriots know this. However, taking the easy way out might make life easier for them today, but it will make their children’s lives horrendous.

In short, it appears we have two groups of generals out there, one group are good people, but out of fear of retribution, and all that comes with it, will remain quiet and allow evil to flourish. The other generals, like Milley siding with known evil globalists committed to destroying America are traitors. These are bold words, but true, here is further confirmation:

There is a Traitor in the White House (The Generals did/are doing nothing): We know from Pete Schweizer’s exceptionally researched books, RED HANDED, BLOOD MONEY, and PROFILES OF CORRUPTION, “[T]he Biden family received some $31 million from Chinese businessmen with very close ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence during and after Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president.” It is not a coincidence that in response, Biden gave aid and comfort to the enemy by allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly completely over the United States before shooting it down in the Atlantic Ocean. It is also not a coincidence, after the disastrous pull out of Afghanistan; China moved in and took over Bagram Air Base, which they are using as a headquarters for their mining operations of precious minerals such as cobalt and lithium. Cobalt and lithium are used in the manufacturing of electric car batteries. Conveniently, Biden outlawed the mining of these minerals in the United States, forcing the United States to be dependent upon China for electric car batteries.

Congressman Greg Steube has made it clear after looking at the data on the Biden family business deals: “This is treasonous activity from the highest level.” Tony Bobulinski, an expert witness and former business partner of Hunter Biden, stated that when he asked Jim Biden (brother of Joe) directly, “How are you guys getting away with this? Like, aren’t you concerned?” Jim Biden, laughed a little bit and said, “Plausible deniability.”

There is a Deliberate and Dangerous Facilitated Invasion of Our Country by this Administration on the Southern Border (The Generals did/are doing nothing): Biden, on day one in the White House, signed numerous executive orders, ranging from terminating the construction of the border wall, to rolling back the interior immigration enforcement priorities put in place by the previous administration. Essentially, Biden opened the border and invited in, millions of illegal aliens, terrorists, and fighting age males from nefarious countries around the globe, many which would like to cause harm to America. I have spoken to those on the border and they are saying there are over 40 million illegal aliens that have come in in the last four years.

The Evidence Confirms the 2020 Elections and Others were Stolen (The Generals did/are doing nothing): “This was theft by a thousand cuts across six dimensions and six battleground states rather than any one single “silver bullet” election irregularity,” states the Navarro Report. In 2020, 78 million American votes from 800 counties in Seven States were Sent Overseas to be “handled” by a Bankrupt Spanish Company in Barcelona called SCYTL, and the Department of Defense (DoD)was the company’s biggest customer. Why would the DoD subcontract the “processing” of 78 million American votes to a foreign company? This question needs to be answered, not ignored. The evidence of fraud is overwhelming; the Department of Justice (DoJ) has been completely weaponized, behind this globalist administration, which sadly appears to have taken over the DoD too.

There have been Two Assassination Attempts on President Trump that were clearly executed from the Inside (The Generals did/are doing nothing): Both assassination attempts showed a level of incompetence by our government that were clearly an inside job. Combine this with the fact that the investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Secret Service (USSS), with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been so disgraceful, it is obviously committed to covering up what happened as they look for another false narrative to lie to the American people and global population about. We have learned from a USSS counter sniper whistleblower that another assassination attempt is virtually certain with the current people in charge of the USSS. The whistleblower stated, he would not stop speaking out until, “5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions.” He went on and said the agency “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt” before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter sniper after leadership failed the officers at the Trump rally in Butler on 7/13. “This agency NEEDS to change … “If not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

The DoD Mandated an Unconstitutional COVID Vaccine that has Caused Irreparable Harm to Numerous Troops to Include Death (The Generals did/are doing nothing): Whistleblowers reported The military used fully licensed Pfizer “Comirnaty” vaccines manufactured at a facility in France that is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Senator Johnson sought answers from the DoD, “Based on data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), Thomas Renz, an attorney who is representing three DoD whistleblowers, reported that these whistleblowers found a significant increase in registered diagnoses on DMED for miscarriages, cancer, and many other medical conditions in 2021 compared to a five-year average from 2016-2020.” Instead of responding to Senator Johnson’s question, the DoD, took down the DMED database for approximately one week, and changed all the critical data. The DoD then released a statement to PolitiFact, in which it declared the massive spike in medical issues was based off a database error. It was a blatant cooking of the books. The numbers were manipulated in order to hide the facts from the American people, members of the military, and the elected Senator from Wisconsin, fighting for the people. Additionally, the military’s use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 caused the deaths of at least 600 service members.

There is a deliberate attack on our First Amendment by the Biden Administration working with the CIA, other agencies and Media Outlets (The Generals did/are doing nothing): Biden had his key campaign staffer, Antony Blinken, conjure up a false letter, to be signed by 51 intelligence officials. The purpose of the letter was to lie to the American people about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was real and showed Hunter with underage girls, hookers, doing cocaine, and “business” with nefarious countries and his father as his partner. We saw the same type of lies, false narratives, and propaganda be pushed on the American people with Russian Collusion, the Twitter Files and Mark Zuckerberg’s admission, he was pressured to censor certain information and push propaganda.

The Cloward-Piven Plan to Destroy America from Within by the Globalists is being Executed Right now in Front of Us: (The Generals did/are doing nothing): The plan was simple- get everyone possible in America on welfare, food stamps and a hundred other government welfare programs. Get so many on the government dole that the economy is overwhelmed, destroyed, and collapses under the weight of the exploding national debt. However, the plan has been updated. It’s now 100% about the border. If you cannot get everyone in America on welfare to explode the debt, overwhelm the economy, and collapse the country, open the border and invite the whole world in. The man carrying it all out to perfection is the real President of the United States- Barack Obama. He is back for his third term to finish the job he started- to “fundamentally change America forever.”

America is strong, but even she will not be able to withstand much more of these deliberate attacks designed to take her down. Our generals who we hope are war fighters are supposed to be leading the charge in the fight for right and freedom and the defense of our Constitution. Sadly, this is not the case. Too many have capitulated to the globalists; and the others are frozen out of fear.

Let us pray we all recognize the fact, there are worse things than dying, and one is sacrificing freedom for security, where we end up with neither!