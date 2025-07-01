“An easy way to know if you are controlled … is there somebody or something that you’re not allowed to criticize? Who can’t you criticize? … the Jewish lobby [Sabbattean Globalists].”

~ Pastor Rick Wiles

(Pastor Wiles used the term Jewish lobby, but the more accurate term is Sabbataen Globalist, this will be discussed later in this article)

President Donald J. Trump took forceful and unprecedented steps to combat anti-Semitism within days of his latest inauguration on 30 January 2025.

It must be noted that the Jewish people are not the problem, but those who pretend to be Jewish and hide behind the cry if anti-Semitism.

ALERT: The Sabbatean Globalists, namesake based on Sebbattai Zevi, are those trying to destroy America and freedom around the world in order to usher in a one-world government and put “we” the people into a digital concentration camp, they are not Jewish. Instead, they are masters of deception and try to hide behind the shield of anti-Semitism.

Take for example George Soros, the poster child for a Sabbatean Globalist. Our media and politicians have tried to pass him off as a Jewish Holocaust Survivor but nothing could be further from the truth.

The truth is that while Soros was a young boy, he worked for the Nazis during World War II identifying Jewish families, who were most certainly, exterminated. When asked on 60 minutes in 1988 if he had any regrets for his role in helping the Nazi’s, he said no, when asked if he believed in God, he said no, both responses were cold and clearly from a psychopath.

Today he is one the most prolific investors funding the evil dystopian one-world government. He has donated heavily to the World Economic Forum, special interest groups and political candidates that support his agenda, to the tune of 32 billion dollars.

Like a true Sabbatean Globalist, Soros does not support Israel or the Jewish people; in fact, he has donated millions to Hamas.

This is just one member of the Sabbatean Globalists seeking world domination today, but a perfect example of the evil they possess, deception they practice, and loathing they have for humanity.

Preamble

There is a war being waged on “we” the people and most have not a clue. The challenge with this particular war is that it is not being executed with bullets and guns, but instead through secrecy, deception, finance, information, propaganda, and psychological operations, hiding the war in plain sight.

To win this war it is essential to not only identify the enemy, but also understand them. This includes understanding their history, motivation, intentions, capabilities, and most importantly their vulnerabilities.

Only when we know the enemy intimately, can we be victorious against them and their evil intentions of global domination where they put “we” the people into a digital concentration camp!

It must be emphasized that we do not support or condone anyone being attacked based on their religion or ethnicity, however, ones conduct and behavior is a completely different story and fair game.

In this article, we will focus strictly on the conduct and behavior of the most evil group of people to ever exist, the Sabbatean Globalists.

Zionism / Zionists

Many say the Zionists are the ones behind the global mayhem today leading us into a one-world government, but that term, which is not completely wrong, implicates too many good Jewish people that support a homeland and follow the Torah and Judaism, which is wrong and not the case. It also includes non-Jewish people who support a Jewish homeland and not a one-world government, which again is wrong.

The Zionists are a select group of people that support the political movement that builds a sovereign land for the Jews. The Zionists are predominately Ashkenazi Jews, which they call themselves, and which means they come from Eastern Europe / Mesopotamia (Iraq), and at no time were connected to the Hebrews of Palestine.

Nine out of ten Zionists are not Jewish and those who do not follow Judaism are not considered Jewish. This would essentially include every Zionist, for you cannot support Zionism, while practicing Judaism.

Rabbi Feldman recalls a statement provided to him by a Zionist identifying the Zionists two greatest enemies, “The first is the religious Jew, and the second is the Arab.” This should help explain why Soros has funded Hamas.

Rabbi Feldman goes on to say:

- “The movement of Zionism who is secular and refuses to follow Judaism … they misuse the very same religion they refuse to follow and they misuse it to justify crimes which are forbidden in this very same religion because killing and stealing, oppressing an entire people, this is forbidden in Judaism.”

- “The idea of Zionism to build a sovereign homeland for Jews is in total contrast of Judaism.”

- “Anti-Zionism has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, because Judaism and Zionism are not the same. Judaism is a religion, Zionism is a political movement, should never be conflated.”

“Many orthodox Jews did not subscribe to Zionism, arguing that when their Messiah arrived he would designate their new homeland and that they should not take land away from indigenous residents.”[i]

Sabbatean Globalists

Those that are causing mayhem and pushing for the one-world government are best identified as Sabbatean Globalists.

The original, Zionists, not all, intended for this confusion from the beginning. This allows them to muddy the water, hide, and blame others for their evil actions.

It is the Jews as a whole who have been the foremost victims of the Sabbatean Globalists plot rather than the instigators.

Consider the popular Democrat Party tactic of blaming their adversaries for what they are actually doing. This is a Sabbatean Globalist tactic.

It should not be a surprise to anyone, the Democrat Party is completely aligned with the Sabbatean Globalists and sadly, it appears most of the Republicans are too.

Henry Makow, himself Jewish, was extremely pointed when he wrote, “The Half-Jewish Conspiracy” in 2015:

“The satanic plague devouring humanity originated with the Sabbatean-Frankist cult, a Satanic Jewish movement based on the Cabala that absorbed half the Jews of Europe in the 17th/18th Century. They were chameleons. Pretending to convert, these Satanist Jews infiltrated and subverted all important religions, organizations, and governments. They are the progenitors of the Illuminati, Zionism, Communism, Fascism and they control Freemasonry. The New World Order [which pushes a one-world government] is their goal. In 1988, Rabbi Gunther Plaut described Illuminati founder Jacob Frank in these terms, and implied that the Nazis were a Sabbatean-Frankist creation.

Identifying this enemy, the Sabbatean Globalists, is challenging because this enemy is cunning, evil and lives in secrecy, and from the beginning organized in a manner to blame their evil acts on the religious and innocent Jewish people while at the same time, hiding behind the shield of anti-Semitism.

They also built their organization along both racial and religious groups attempting to bring race or religion into a discussion. This only serves to confuse the issue and repel the conscientious researchers.

The Sabbbatean Globalists are the most evil group of people to ever exist and have been behind virtually every crisis over the last century to include 9-11, COVID 19, and the endless wars remaking the Middle East. Additionally, they will most certainly be behind the next crisis either a false flag event blamed on the Iranians or next pandemic/bioterror attack.

Avoid the distractions thrown at us daily … terrible TV programs, corporate news and political noise, endless meaningless events, consuming empty and dead scrolling on social media etc … instead, seek the truth from those cancelled attacked and censored, read books from the experts, and connect with those with the courage to say the truth knowing it will attract the arrows!

Most importantly get right with God, and pray accordingly!

More to follow …

[i] [i] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 135