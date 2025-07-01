ConstitutionalCol.com

Clyde
As I look to the Lord's example of how he dealt with false accusers, I sometimes need to remind myself that I am not the one who suffers the psychosis of delusions of grandeur. The political apparatus has been drunken on unchecked power for so long now, their overblown sense of entitlement and flip the script reality inversions still tells me that these are Satanic eugenicist and the apartheid of them (being so kind to themselves) can never permit those who they are persecuting/prosecuting to call them out for what they are (I think Jesus did that in John 8:44 as the children of the devil).

Then answered the Jews, and said unto him, Say we not well that thou art a Samaritan (Modern parlance = Criminal), and hast a devil? (Modern Parlance = Mentally ill)

49 Jesus answered, I have not a devil; but I honour my Father, and ye do dishonour me.

50 And I seek not mine own glory: there is one that seeketh and judgeth. (John 8:48-50).

