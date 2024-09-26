ConstitutionalCol.com
The Tyrannical War on Truth and Information
He who controls information controls the world. ~ Dr. Stephen Franklin
12 hrs ago
Larry Kaifesh
and
Linda Prestia
Our Federal Government has been Weaponized by the Globalists Against American Patriots for Sharing The Truth
The federal government has increasingly used its authority and power to unequally target groups and individuals based on their political or ideological…
Sep 18
Larry Kaifesh
The Globalists have been able to Advance their Dystopian Agenda, because the War they were Waging on America and the world was in Secret …
The globalists cannot survive being exposed with the truth, but the truth is like a lion, you don't need to defend it, you just need to let it free, it…
Sep 17
Larry Kaifesh
Things Worth Remembering: The Imperfection of America
When the Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin acknowledged its flaws—then defended it magnificently.
Sep 17
Larry Kaifesh
VAXXED III, AUTHORIZED TO KILL
The vaccine was never "safe and effective," even though the globalist cabal repeated the lie and still do. Here is the truth, essential, if we wish to…
Sep 16
Larry Kaifesh
9-11 A Day of Treason
After seven combat tours to the Middle East after 9-11, it pains me to say, it was all for naught. I have no doubt today, it was an inside job planned…
Sep 11
Larry Kaifesh
and
Linda Prestia
A Military that Refuses to Fight Tyranny from within, is not a Military, but a Traitors Tool
The honor of our military has been tainted, let us pray, it does what it needs to, to get that luster back.
Sep 10
Larry Kaifesh
and
Linda Prestia
STUDIES PROVE NICOTINE PATCHES REVERSES Illness From Covid-19 mRNA Bioweapon Injections
Incredible, LIFE-SAVING information for People Who Took The Covid Vaccines. STUDIES PROVES Covid -19 mRNA Bioweapon Can be REVERSED WITH NICOTINE…
Sep 4
Larry Kaifesh
August 2024
A Time for Americans to Unite
“It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies; yet our present numbers are sufficient to repel the forces of all the world.” …
Aug 29
Larry Kaifesh
and
Linda Prestia
America and Freedom are in a War from Within & Most Americans Have not Even a Clue
DECEPTION AND SURPRISE ARE TWO KEY PRINCIPLES OF WAR
Aug 14
Larry Kaifesh
and
Linda Prestia
Why is the Party Committed to Identity Politics and DIE, Now Upset that it is Being Recognized?
In regards to Kamala Harris being a DIE Hire, it is crystal clear what the answer is and the link to the video below confirms it. This is a must watch…
Aug 1
Larry Kaifesh
July 2024
ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT UPDATE: CROOKS NEVER FIRED A SHOT
As more data comes in on the assassination attempt on President Trump, more details are being revealed. The assassination attempt was much more…
Jul 31
Larry Kaifesh
and
Linda Prestia
