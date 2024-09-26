ConstitutionalCol.com

The Tyrannical War on Truth and Information
He who controls information controls the world. ~ Dr. Stephen Franklin
  
Our Federal Government has been Weaponized by the Globalists Against American Patriots for Sharing The Truth
The federal government has increasingly used its authority and power to unequally target groups and individuals based on their political or ideological…
  
The Globalists have been able to Advance their Dystopian Agenda, because the War they were Waging on America and the world was in Secret …
The globalists cannot survive being exposed with the truth, but the truth is like a lion, you don't need to defend it, you just need to let it free, it…
  
Things Worth Remembering: The Imperfection of America
When the Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin acknowledged its flaws—then defended it magnificently.
  
VAXXED III, AUTHORIZED TO KILL
The vaccine was never "safe and effective," even though the globalist cabal repeated the lie and still do. Here is the truth, essential, if we wish to…
  
9-11 A Day of Treason
After seven combat tours to the Middle East after 9-11, it pains me to say, it was all for naught. I have no doubt today, it was an inside job planned…
  
7
A Military that Refuses to Fight Tyranny from within, is not a Military, but a Traitors Tool
The honor of our military has been tainted, let us pray, it does what it needs to, to get that luster back.
  
STUDIES PROVE NICOTINE PATCHES REVERSES Illness From Covid-19 mRNA Bioweapon Injections
Incredible, LIFE-SAVING information for People Who Took The Covid Vaccines. STUDIES PROVES Covid -19 mRNA Bioweapon Can be REVERSED WITH NICOTINE…
  
A Time for Americans to Unite
“It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies; yet our present numbers are sufficient to repel the forces of all the world.” …
  
America and Freedom are in a War from Within & Most Americans Have not Even a Clue
DECEPTION AND SURPRISE ARE TWO KEY PRINCIPLES OF WAR
  
Why is the Party Committed to Identity Politics and DIE, Now Upset that it is Being Recognized?
In regards to Kamala Harris being a DIE Hire, it is crystal clear what the answer is and the link to the video below confirms it. This is a must watch…
  
