The Do Not Comply Guy
20h

No, (sadly) I do not think you are wrong Brother, except for the calling me "brilliant" part. ;) Far more awake and informed than my feeble self used to be perhaps. Good at compiling/writing about things discovered long ago by brilliant people perhaps...but that's about it.

You have done a superb job at further-detailing current, real-life examples of how this core strategy/tactic is being used against us still today, to great effect. Well done.

I pray that more people begin to feel the manipulations and deceptions through all of the staged events, rhetoric, narratives and lies. From there, that they choose to wake up and see. I also pray that we're there to help and in some way can make a difference for the future of our country and children.

Every single one of us that chooses to awaken to the truths about this stack -- and decides to turn off the PROGRAMMING, care, spread truth and take the difficult path of NON-COMPLIANCE makes a difference.

Evie
21h

I agree with your article wholeheartedly. That’s exactly what going on. Thank you for the clear analysis.

