“The concept of “Order Out of Chaos,” or Ordo Ab Chao in Latin, refers to a strategic framework often associated with the Hegelian Dialectic, a philosophical model developed by German philosopher Georg Hegel. This model describes a process involving three stages: Thesis (an initial idea or state), Antithesis (a reaction or opposition to the thesis), and Synthesis (a resolution that reconciles the two, forming a higher-level understanding or new state). This process is also commonly described as “Problem — Reaction — Solution,” where a problem is created or exploited to provoke a reaction, leading to a pre-planned solution that serves the interests of those who orchestrated the initial chaos.” ~ The Do Not Comply Guy

The quote above comes from a brilliant researcher, writer, and friend on the issues before us today. Virtually everything unfolding before us, is not organic it is orchestrated, by satanic globalists using the Hegelian Dialectic “Problem-Reaction-Solution.”

Case in point, the COVID Pandemic - The Problem, people scared after being attacked with a sophisticated propaganda campaign creating fear for ones lives - The Reaction, a previously planned solution to their fears, the “vaccine” which was never safe nor effective but mandated - The Solution.

How convenient, the most evil group of people to ever exist, who on top of creating a New World Order (NWO), want to lower the global population, develop a solution to a problem they created which allows them to inject a “shot” that has proven to be lethal!

Using the same process, consider major crime and illegal immigrants - The Problem, People scared and seek security, often at the expense of freedom - The Reaction, a push for Digital ID’s, REAL ID’s, and National Guard Deployments to track and monitor people, in the name of security - The Solution.

Details below:

PROBLEM: Major Crime and Illegal Immigrants

Under the Biden administration, the border was deliberately left wide open. The experts I have talked to on the border say 40 million people came in over Biden’s four years. The politicians and military did nothing to stop this invasion, an undeniable military operation that has destroyed civilizations throughout millennium. The politicians even went so far to hinder and stand down the Border Patrol from doing their job. The military pathetically sat on the sideline and watched the invasion without even attempting to do something.

Many of the illegal immigrants who came across the border during this time were/are criminals, murderers, gang-bangers, and even terrorists. There was no vetting taking place in the middle of the desert, where most came across, and it was not much better at the entry control points.

Since Trump’s return to office he has touted, that his administration has deported 2 million illegal immigrants to date. The problem is there is no evidence that number is even close to accurate. One source reported the administration has only deported 200,000 through August 2025. At this rate, in four years, only 1.6 million would be deported, a drop in the bucket in comparison to the 40 million that came in over the last four years.

To no one’s surprise, the Trump Administration’s deportations are more show than go. We saw the same gross misrepresentations with the DOGE cuts. We were told early on DOGE cuts would save 2 trillion dollars, but in the end, they barely saved a fraction of that number. To make matters worse, none of the cuts will stick, because none of the cuts were voted into law.

With the invasion coming across our borders over the last several years with Biden and the empty promises of deportations by Trump, combined with measured soft on crime policies empowering criminals, the country is left with a severe crime problem, just as planned!

REACTION: People Scared and Seek Security, Often at the Expense of Freedom

A new national poll finds that most Americans believe crime has increased over the last few years.

Fear or concerns about crime were at record highs in 2023 and have improved per Gallup, however, half of the country sees crime as serious and increasing, or “extremely” or “very” serious.

SOLUTION: Digital ID’s / REAL ID’s / National Guard Deployments for Security

Trump has used major crime as a reason to push Digital IDs. He has said, “We will finally complete the bio-metrics entry exit visa tracking system, which we need desperately … In my administration, we will make sure that this system is in place and I will tell you it will be on land, it will be on sea, it will be in air. We will have a proper tracking system [Digital ID].”

On cue, Kristy Noem, the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security came out and said REAL ID’s are required to travel starting on 7 May 2025. Travelers without a REAL ID will still be able to fly but would face extra scrutiny at transportation security agency (TSA) checkpoints.

According to AI Overview, when asked if REAL ID’s are a precursor to digital IDs, the response was: “Yes, REAL IDs are a precursor to digital IDs because they establish a secure, federally compliant physical standard that can be translated into a digital format, like a mobile driver’s license (mDL).”

In conjunction, we now have Congress saying the right kind of digital ID will save the federal government $1 trillion a year in expenses.

The brilliant Catherine Austin Fitts, has made it clear, “The greatest immediate danger is digital ID, for this is the technological foundation needed for the NWO, but I digress.

In addition to the push for digital IDs and REAL IDs, Trump has sent National Guard troops into four Democratic-led cities, staring with Washington DC, and has threatened to send them to several more, claiming they are needed to crack down on crime and protect federal immigration facilities and officers.

These National Guard deployments, and the White House’s rhetoric around them, have regularly conflated violent crime and illegal immigration into a single crisis, blurring the lines around the role of the Guard and federal agents.

Stephen Miller, a senior aide to Trump in his first term, and now Trump’s right hand man on immigration — have long talked about using the National Guard to help with mass deportations and immigration raids, despite U.S. laws broadly preventing the military from being used for domestic policing. To get around those laws, both Trump and Miller have talked about invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows the president to deploy the military within the U.S. in certain situations.

Legal experts, activists and watchdog groups worry the Trump administration could fundamentally change the way the military is used on U.S. soil, specifically raising concerns about the upcoming 2026 midterm elections and what armed troops on the streets could mean as voters cast ballots.

Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center, an immigration rights advocacy group, says it has her worried about the upcoming 2026 midterm elections and what the presence of troops might mean for voters as they cast ballots.

“What I have said repeatedly is that the path to authoritarianism in this country is being built on the backs of immigrants [criminals]. They will begin with immigrants [criminals]. They will not end with immigrants [criminals],” she says.

This concern is not isolated, but growing daily.

Let us remember, Trump is the same guy who said he was going to run for a third term, is handing out hats that say Trump 2028 and told people during the 2024 campaign to vote for him and that this will be the last time they would have to vote.

Adjustment to the Problem-Reaction-Solution Process in Regards to National Guard Deployments

Americans are concerned about crime, but do not broadly support Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to police U.S. cities according to a new NPR-Ipsos law enforcement poll.

Due to the unpopularity of Trump deploying National Guard troops for security, something had to be done, and just like that, two National Guard members were shot, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who sadly passed, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, who appears to be recovering.

The response by Trump is a push for more National Guard members deployed, not less. The rational is suggesting, see, the crime is so bad, we need even more National Guard members patrolling your streets.

This goes along with Trump’s solution to the crime and immigration problem and his intentions of growing the number of National Guard member’s across the country in the coming months.

In September 2025, in Quantico, VA Trump told a room full of flag and general officers, “Last month I signed an Executive Order (EO) to provide training for a [National Guard] Quick Reaction Force that can help quell civil disturbances. This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it is the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control…”

Is it me or does it sound like Trump is telling us directly, he plans on taking actions that will trigger civil unrest and he is planning to use the National Guard to quell it?

Then there is the Afghan man who shot the National Guard members. His name is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, and coincidentally has strong ties to the satanic globalist saturated CIA just like Minnesota trans-shooter, Robin Westman, Tyler Robinson of the Charlie Kirk “event” and many others.

The FBI is equally saturated with satanic globalists. Consider that we know that a cell phone associated with the home and work addresses of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks visited the Gallery Place building in Washington, D.C., that houses a mall and offices of the FBI, according to the Heritage Oversight Project reported in July of 2022.

Of course, how can we forget the FBI washing the blood and DNA of Crooks off the following day or cremation of Crooks in record time, during a critical investigation?

Then there is the FBI finding that Crooks acted alone and the case is now closed (you can smile, it is that ridiculous). I guess, we should expect nothing less from an FBI who along with the DOJ lied to the global population when they said Epstein had no client list nor blackmailed anyone J

There are many more examples, of school and mass shooters having ties to our CIA and FBI but I think you get the point our satanic globalist saturated CIA and FBI work closely with the current administration and those before, party makes no difference, to create the problem-reaction-solution process to push the NWO agenda.

In this case, to help increase the number of National Guard members, not wanted by the American people, the CIA using MKUltra handles a subject to shoot two National Guard troops, to give Trump an excuse to push for more.

I hope I am completely wrong, but this story reads like a cheap novel and the satanic globalists are not even trying to hide what they are doing with the problem-reaction-solution models to further their evil agenda.

God Help Us!